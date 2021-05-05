'Decanted': A daughter's winemaking experiences inspires a mom to write a novel

Linda Sheehan is the first to tell you that when she started writing "Decanted," she didn’t know much about wine.
“My daughter, Samantha, is the owner and winemaker of Poe Wines and my son, Trevor, is a wine collector, owner and vintner of Precision Wines,” Sheehan said. “I learned about natural wines, what additives do, single vintages and the different grapes from them. Everything I wrote about in the book, I ran by them first for accuracy.”
"Decanted" started out as a memoir for her daughter before Sheehan switched over to a novel. The only hint of the book being changed to fiction is that it’s written in the first person.
“A lot of the winery incidents in the book are based on what happened to my daughter when she was first learning about winemaking,” she said.
"Decanted" tells the story of a young woman, aptly named Samantha, who chucks her Big 5 accounting job to work the wine harvest in France. It deftly interweaves the modern-day narrative with the story of her mentor, Aunt Vivian, an American in the early days of World War II in Paris.
Flashback scenes centering on Aunt Vivian flesh out the character and give readers insight into the decisions both she and her niece make for their lives. In the late 1930s, the sense of drama builds as Hitler prepares to invade France. Vivian is close to a long-sought career in the Parisian fashion world, but is she prepared to shelve all the groundwork she’s done to flee from possible danger?
It is from Vivian that Samantha inherits her work ethic, her optimism, grit and instinct for sensing when the grapes are at their peak. Artfully, the reader learns the craft of winemaking through Samantha’s wine education.
“I wanted to add a lot of fun knowledge to make it interesting, without making it a study guide," Sheehan said. "The world of wine can be an intimidating subject for a lot of people.”
The book contrasts the Old-World style versus the New World way of winemaking: stainless steel versus wood and low yield versus high revenue.
As the fictional Samantha learns about wine, she’s also introduced to romance. Is she naïve, falling for a man who may be unfaithful?
The book is categorized as women’s fiction, with sensual scenes played against the backdrop of the French countryside. The scenes add texture to a sense of place and character development.
Sheehan skillfully captures the sense of light, scents and sounds of France, whether in a dark, mushroom-laden wine cellar or at a sumptuous harvest feast. The reader feels a part of the action from the sweat, dust and heat of working the vineyards to an elegant dinner with prestigious guests.
"Decanted" is also the story of wine sellers, wine moguls and the winemakers forced to compromise on quality to receive high scores from critics.
When the plot moves to Napa, it’s a fun ride recognizing local spots and guessing which real-life winemakers are fictionalized. “Is that supposed to be — ?” is an enjoyable guessing game when the Napa Valley characters appear.
Sheehan relieves tension with humorous scenes, mostly surrounding Samantha’s battling parents, who have taken their mid-life crises to a new level.
Samantha labors to make her dreams a reality when disaster, literally and figuratively, strikes.
Naming the fictionalized wines in the book was an unexpected challenge for Linda.
“It seems every name is taken,” explained Sheehan. “My daughter was happy to allow me to use the name of one of her actual brands, Ultraviolet. We had the trademark on that name, so we were safe to use it.”
Another absorbing and well-researched aspect of the novel is the care taken to protect art from counterfeiting, whether it be paintings, labels or the wine itself. What is the providence of the old wine in your cellar — is it worth $50 a bottle or $10,000?
Sheehan started her road to a writing career working for CBS Entertainment in New York as producer of late-night movie programming. She moved to Los Angeles and wrote trailers for movies and television shows.
“Sometimes the movies were pre-sold before completion and there was no actual footage available,” she said with a chuckle. “I’d have to make do with existing images and often had the celebrities from the films discuss their involvement in lieu of video.”
Sheehan moved to Napa 10 years ago. When she’s not writing, she enjoys riding her horse, Valentino, an 18-year-old warmblood who specializes in jumping. Her other passion is golf, which she plays with gusto at Silverado.
Her knowledge on the links has helped for her next novel, "Fore Play," a comedy set at a Southern California country club. It will be available later this summer.
Between novels and her hobbies, Linda made time to write an original television show currently being shopped around Hollywood by a former producer of “Mad about You.” Titled “Wine and Spirits,” it follows the theme of a woman thrust into the unanticipated role of winemaker.
I look forward to reading more from Linda Sheehan.