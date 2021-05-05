'Decanted': A daughter's winemaking experiences inspires a mom to write a novel

Linda Sheehan is the first to tell you that when she started writing "Decanted," she didn’t know much about wine.

“My daughter, Samantha, is the owner and winemaker of Poe Wines and my son, Trevor, is a wine collector, owner and vintner of Precision Wines,” Sheehan said. “I learned about natural wines, what additives do, single vintages and the different grapes from them. Everything I wrote about in the book, I ran by them first for accuracy.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

"Decanted" started out as a memoir for her daughter before Sheehan switched over to a novel. The only hint of the book being changed to fiction is that it’s written in the first person.

“A lot of the winery incidents in the book are based on what happened to my daughter when she was first learning about winemaking,” she said.

"Decanted" tells the story of a young woman, aptly named Samantha, who chucks her Big 5 accounting job to work the wine harvest in France. It deftly interweaves the modern-day narrative with the story of her mentor, Aunt Vivian, an American in the early days of World War II in Paris.