Delicato Family Wines Forges Partnership with Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Delicato Family Wines and Francis Ford Coppola Winery today announced that they will come together under one roof, strengthening the families' legacies as it creates the #5 supplier of all wine above $11 in the U.S. market, as well as the #5 supplier by volume across all price segments and become the #3 exporter of C.A. wines.1

Under the terms of the agreement, the Francis Ford Coppola wine portfolio and two facilities anchored in Sonoma County, the Francis Ford Coppola Winery and the Virginia Dare Winery located in Geyserville, including the Archimedes Vineyard, will join Delicato.

As a long-time leader in the wine industry, Francis Coppola will have an equity stake in Delicato Family Wines and join Delicato's Board of Directors. His renowned innovation and influence in fine wine will be pivotal in guiding the continued growth of Delicato for years to come. The company will continue to be managed by President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Indelicato, and Corey Beck will join Delicato's executive leadership team as EVP, Production and Chief Winemaker.