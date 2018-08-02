OAKVILLE – Andrew Delos has been appointed director of winemaking for the Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards. It includes Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Dolce and Bella Union in the Napa Valley, as well as the EnRoute winery in the Russian River Valley.
Delos has been with the company for 14 years, first as assistant winemaker at Nickel & Nickel, then as winemaker of EnRoute since the first vintage in 2007.
In his new position, Delos will continue as EnRoute winemaker, while managing overall production capabilities and coordinating best practices among the winemakers in the Far Niente Family.
Following graduation from the Viticulture and Enology program at UC Davis, Delos served as enologist with MacRostie Winery in Carneros. He was appointed assistant winemaker at Pellegrini Family Vineyards in the Russian River Valley where he worked with Olivet Lane Vineyard.
Delos became assistant winemaker at single-vineyard specialist Nickel & Nickel where he made wines from the Napa Valley, Russian River and Sonoma Coast. When EnRoute was created in 2007, Delos was the natural choice for winemaker, given his background in Russian River Pinot Noir.