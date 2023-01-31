Donald Hess, Napa Valley vintner and art collectors, dies at 86

Donald M. Hess, entrepreneur, vintner, and art collector, passed away peacefully in Bern, Switzerland, on Jan. 30, at 86.

Known for his infectious curiosity, zest for life, pioneering spirit and masterful storytelling – qualities that helped him build an successful mineral water company, along with sustainably-focused wineries in Napa and Argentina, in a career that spanned almost 60 years.

Arriving in Napa Valley in the late 1970s, hoping to expand his European mineral water business, he was instead captivated by wine, which changed the course of his life.

He was drawn to the rugged hills of Mount Veeder in western Napa County, believing that mountain slopes were unsurpassed for quality grape production. Hess first acquired 700 acres of land on Mt. Veeder in 1978 and established The Hess Collection that year, developing 200 acres into vineyard land.

The first Hess Collection wines were produced in 1983, and in 1986, he secured an additional 70 acres on Mt. Veeder, which included a historic winery dating back to 1903. After a multi-year rehabilitation and renovation of the winery building, The Hess Collection winery, along with a two-story art gallery dedicated to displaying a portion of his art contemporary collection, opened in 1989. Hess later played a pivotal role in establishing the Mount Veeder AVA in 1993.

Over the last 45 years, The Hess Collection has become a cornerstone of sustainably grown California Cabernet Sauvignon. Donald Hess’s approach to farming was steadfast: “Nurture the land, return what you take.”

The Hess Collection held the first sustainable farming symposium in Napa County in the early 1990s. As a member of the Wine Institute, The Hess Collection helped to establish a standardized and certifiable definition of sustainable wine growing practices. Today, the winery owns four estate vineyards in the Napa Valley, totaling approximately 900 planted acres.

In the late 1990s, Hess traveled to Argentina. High up in the mountains of Salta, he found a small 150-year-old winery, Bodega Colomé, his “diamond in the rough.”

He and his wife Ursula Hess moved to Argentina, working for more than a decade to rehabilitate the vineyards and transform the winery. They expanded the business with further vineyard acquisitions around the Calchaquí valleys, including the Altura Maxima vineyard, which sits at an altitude of 10,200 feet.

Today, Bodega Colomé has four estates totaling 370 acres under vine at an average altitude of 8,000 feet. Hess's legacy in Argentina is also reflected in Bodega Amalaya, established in 2010 in Cafayate, Salta.

Hess also founded the esteemed James Turrell Museum at Bodega Colomé, which houses nine of Turrell’s immersive light installations, the world's largest installation of the artist’s work.

Before his adventures in wine began, Hess had already become an art collector. His enduring interest in contemporary art and the emotions behind pieces helped him forge lifelong friendships with several artists.

He credited Swiss painter Rolf Iseli as the friend who opened his eyes to the necessity of sustainability. The Hess Collection art gallery in Napa and the James Turrell Museum in Salta are vibrant reminders of his belief in the synergy between collector and work, artist and collector, and ultimately an artist and their work.

Today a second generation of the Hess family continues his legacy at the Napa winery, now known as Hess Persson Estates.

Donald Hess is survived by his wife Ursula, his daughter Alessandra, his stepdaughters Larissa, and Sabrina, and five grandchildren.