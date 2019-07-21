With the summer heat bearing down on us, let's double down on rosé. This week's greatest value is a bright charmer from Languedoc in the south of France, a bargain at $11. For a contrasting style, we go to northern Spain for a racy rosé from Basque country. While we're enjoying dinner on the patio, why not compare two wines from the albariño grape, one from Rias Baixas in Spain, the other from Portugal. And for when the steaks come off the grill, we have a lovely petite sirah from Central California.
Villa Viva Rosé 2018
Two stars
Cotes de Thau, France, $11
This pale pink rosé from the Languedoc coast near the fishing village of Sete is 100 percent carignan, featuring bright flavors of watermelon, wild herbs and sunshine. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.
- - -
Hiruzta Txakolin Rosé 2018
Three stars
Getariako Txakolina, Spain, $20
Some rosés cool you like a soft ocean breeze on a hot day. This one is a Gatorade bath after a walk-off home run. ABV: 12 percent.
- - -
Forjas del Salnes Leirana Albariño 2018
Three stars
Rias Baixas, Spain, $33
Albariño is the signature grape of Spain's Rias Baixas region, just north of Portugal. Leirana comes from vineyards close to the sea, giving it a crisp acidic line and a saline quality that suggests shellfish and other seafood. Given the acidity, I recommend drinking this with food rather than by itself. ABV: 13 percent.
- - -
Nortico Alvarinho 2018
Two and a half stars
Minho, Portugal, $15
Alvarinho - the Portuguese name for albariño - is often made into Vinho Verde, the spritzy refreshing wine that makes a nice patio pounder. Nortico is more serious, with a minerally texture that suggests the granite soils of the vineyard and a citrus peel flavor that calls for grilled fish or seafood salad. ABV: 12.5 percent.
- - -
Scheid Family Wines, Stokes' Ghost Petite Sirah 2015
Two and a half stars
Monterey, Calif., $34
Here's a wine with a story on the back label about a con man posing as a doctor in Spanish California in the 1830s and killing most of his patients, even as he became famous. While the story seems to be fiction, the wine is for real - California petite sirah at its jammy, blackberry best, with accents of wild herbs over a long, savory finish. ABV: 14.5 percent.
- - -
Three stars: Exceptional
Two stars: Excellent
One star: Very good
- - -
Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.