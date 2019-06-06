LAGUNA BEACH -- The creators of "Drive Through Napa" will visit Napa Valley for signings and talks at the Napa Valley Welcome Center and Bookmine inside Oxbow Public Market on June 14 and June 15.
"Drive Through Napa" launched in February 2019 and quickly sold out its first run. The book is available in multiple retailers and wineries and online at drivethroughnapa.com and Amazon. It was recently written about in the Los Angeles Times.
It racked up accolades from casual wine drinkers to sommeliers for its unique design and user-friendly tone while providing valuable information to visitors and drinkers of Napa Valley wines.
"Drive Through Napa" was designed to encourage the exploration of Napa Valley’s 16 wine regions. Compact, with bold design and no-fluff writing, it can be read during a flight from Los Angeles to Oakland and gives readers:
-- Fundamentals on California and Napa wine history.
-- Interviews with prominent winemakers from Alpha Omega, Cade, Chateau Montelena, Dyer Vineyards, Far Niente, Grgich Hills, Hess Collection, Italics, Keever Vineyards, Raymond, Rombauer, Silverado, Smith-Madrone and Trefethen.
-- A price-to-value chart with Vivino data
-- A concluding chat with Napa winemaker Andy Erickson (Screaming Eagle, Harlan, Spottswoode, Ovid, Dalla Valle, Staglin, Favia, Mayacamas, Mulderbosch), who explains the valley’s appeal.
The Napa tour schedule is:
-- Friday, June 14, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Napa Valley Welcome Center, 600 Main St, Napa
-- Saturday June 15, 1 to 3 p.m. at Bookmine inside Oxbow Public Market, 644 First St, Napa
For more information. contact Naushad Huda at (949) 441-4832 or naushad@ilikethisgrape.com or visitdrivethroughnapa.com/events.