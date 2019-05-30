Online bidding is open on more than 275 lots of Napa Valley wines, wine futures and culinary and hospitality experiences as part the Napa Valley Vintners' Auction Napa Valley taking place May 31-June 2.
Lots can be viewed now at auctionnapavalley.org. Bidding for the e-auction runs through noon PDT on Monday, June 3. Electronic bidding for the barrel auction opens on Friday, May 31, at 11 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m.
The NVV invests proceeds from Auction Napa Valley in children’s education and community health nonprofits.
The 160 e-auction lots include an opportunity to join the “Fund the Future” that provides educational opportunities children in Napa County. Other lots include instant wine cellars, a private meal for eight in a secluded, vineyard-view location with ground transportation; a harvest participation experience, with lunch for four; a cooking class, wine tasting and lunch for eight and stays at five-star resorts and secluded winery guest houses
The barrel auction offers 115 chances to be one of 10 people to acquire a 12-bottle case from Napa Valley wineries. Upon release, these wines are sent directly to the winning bidders.