Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: A Frenchman's exciting new sake

A few days ago I received a message, the kind of note that you prioritize and gets you excited. Turns out Richard Geoffroy was coming to Napa to showcase the project he’s been working on for years.

I’m not going to lie — one of the reasons I’ve been anxiously awaiting a return to Japan is to try this highly anticipated new sake brand which is finally arriving in the United States.

I first met Geoffroy a few years ago in Napa when I was running the Morimoto Restaurant beverage program. I remember chatting in depth about sake. His passion for this beverage was imminent and contagious even back then.

A native of Vertus, Champagne, Geoffroy went from being a physician to enologist. He catapulted to stardom being thec de cave at Moet Chandon’s Marquee Champagne Dom Perignon for a 34-year tenure, and after retirement, he launched his own sake brand in 2019.

Since inception, IWA 5 has aimed to be different and very special. When Geoffroy met architect Kengo Kuma, he found an introduction to the realities of Japan. Kengo Kuma introduced Geoffroy to another invaluable facilitator of the project: Ryuichiro Masuda, CEO of Masuda Shuzo, a family-owned sake company established in 1893. His native region of Toyama would become IWA’s hometown and the place where Kengo Kuma would build his first sake brewery, a rare opportunity, even for a Japanese architect of Kuma’s stature.

It is no secret that the sake industry in Japan has been struggling to thrive beginning with its domestic consumption. The phenomenon is not exclusive to Japan. European countries have experienced similar challenges with wine where the upcoming generations lacked the interest in wine. Luckily, countries like Spain, Italy and France have successfully engaged a new generation of winemakers and wine drinkers.

In Japan like other countries, the younger generation has many options, from craft beer to cocktails and even natural wine. In essence, sake can use all the help it can get.

IWA 5, having the passion, expertise and fame of Geoffroy behind it, no doubt it will open many doors for the category. As the saying goes: "The proof is in the pudding."

Geoffroy has successfully introduced his prized sake to countless Michelin-rated restaurants across Europe and Asia. It's worth noting that most of these places didn’t have sake as part of their program before.

“In my life I’ve never felt more free,” Geoffroy said with a joyful look and excitement of a father meeting his child for the first time.

IWA 5 is an unorthodox proposition in the world of sake, indeed. It defies tradition and proves that rules are there to be broken. A harmonious orchestration is the result of blending a number of rice strains that include Yamadanishiki and Omachi, in addition to utilizing five yeast strains (hence the five in the name), as well as a combination of methods of production and fermentation and the pristine water source in Toyama. Ultimately the magic is made by blending, one of Geoffroy's strongholds.

Clocking in at $180 retail, this might be one of most exciting and sought-after bottles in the current sake landscape. I found it to be enchanting and complex with layers of quince and spice combined with a hint of fresh white peach and even a kiss of citrus with remarkable tension and elegance that leads to a memorable long finish. As Geoffroy said, it is “intense but not in your face”.

I'm very excited to see this sake across the United States following its cemented success in Japan and Europe to shine a light for the sake industry. Cheers to you, Richard!