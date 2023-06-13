After an early start departing from the charming city of Reims in Champagne we headed to Chablis.

Located in the northern portion of Burgundy about 115 miles from Paris and 100 miles from Reims, this region is gifted with gracious slopes and ideal soil series that produce expressive wines full of energy.

After the picturesque curvy ride we stopped at one of the most renowned vineyard sites, Le Clos. Spanning across 26 hectares (roughly 64 miles) Le Clos, which means vineyard enclosed by a wall, is the largest plot in the Chablis region.

Chablis is a region devoted largely to Chardonnay and it is composed of Kimmeridgian and Portlandian soils which give freshness and structure to the wines.

At Le Clos we walked the vineyard with Lucie Depuyd, a Chablis native geologist turned winemaker who is the artist behind J.Moreau Wines.

Her expertise and understanding of the landscape is unparalleled and it is reflected on her wines.

After the steep hike through the vineyard we headed to the winery where we tried the current releases and through the glass we gained a deeper understanding of the dramatic differences of each site.

Chablis has seven recognized Grand Cru Appellations, Les Clos, Vaudésir, Valmur, Blanchot, Les Preuses, Grenouilles, and Bougros. Location and exposure are critical for these sites.

One could argue that Le Clos is gifted with depth and complexity while a site like Blanchot, which is adjacent, is livelier and more easy going.

Certainly fascinating how a few feet away and elevation can produce such diversity in the wines.

After a proper tasting, lunch and engaging conversations with Lucie and the J.Moreau team we jumped back on the trail destined for the Jura.

I was particularly excited to explore the Jura, a region cuddled between Burgundy and Switzerland which produces world class wines with a terroir driven sensibility and complexity.

Amongst the wines they produce which include crisp Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Trosseau, a salty Savagnin and Vin Jaune which resembles the Spanish Sherry wines in the glass.

We stopped at Domaine Maire, an estate founded in the 1600s deeply rooted and committed to Jura wine production. The team, the wines and the location were certainly charming and memorable.

After the visit and tasting we went to put the wines to the test at the local eatery, La Finette Taverne D’Arbois located in the historical town of Arbois.

This place celebrates the local culture and traditions of the region with an undeniable influence by its Swiss neighbors with the staple Fondue Au Comte. If there is a cheese heaven, they certainly serve this! Our table was gradually populated with cured meats, cornichons and their staple country bread alongside a giant bowl of fresh lettuces.

As the conversation around the table evolved we enjoyed the savory bites dipped in the creamy cheese which paired magically with the 2020 Domaine Maire Grand Héritage Côtes de Jura white blend which served as an ideal companion refreshing the palate.

For dessert, a rustic, textural and slightly salty Panna Cotta de la Taverne, a sort of Basque cheesecake that still lives presently in memory paired with the iconic Domaine Maire Vin Jaune, the combination of savory elements with a simple kiss of sweetness from the cake made it unreasonable delicious.

After a dinner like that a good night sleep was in store, we settled at the quaint Le Domaine du Revermont nestled in the green rolling hills to recharge, after all the journey planned ahead was full of surprises.