In the middle of the political turmoil and publicized revolts in France, we ventured on a once-in-a-lifetime voyage through some of France’s most revered wine regions.

I received an invitation I couldn’t resist from the Boisset team. The itinerary looked ambitious and enticing where we covered seven regions in seven days. The modes of transportation included a large bus manned by a fearless driver Nelson, who took the quaint cobblestone streets as if he was driving a getaway Mini Cooper car.

And the trip included a portion on the TGV (train) from the memorable city of Aix-en-Provence to Paris, a must-do ride which provided nearly four hours of picturesque landscapes dotted with meadows and castles.

The journey began in Paris, landed early enough in the day to shake off the jet lag with a few kilometers on foot. I set out to admire some favorites like the Eiffel Tower, the cathedral of Notre Dame and the beautiful sights along the Seine.

A pleasant and sunny day, against all odds. Although the possibility of rain was joyful and welcomed. Nearing noon, I made it to Les Climats, a Burgundy Centric restaurant, the arranged meeting place with longtime Napa friends Jorge and Kristina Adame.

They had been touring France for a few days and we managed to align in Paris where Jorge, after much research, found this ideal lunch spot.

The luminous room and thousand bottle wine list turned out to be an ideal combination. All enhanced by an array of delicious canapes which included refreshing beet mousse tarts and Foie Gras and egg bites. For wine, we went with a vibrant and luscious 2018 Francois Rammonet Chassagne Montrachet Premier Cru ‘Les Vergers’ alongside a 2016 Raveneau Chablis which showed graceful aging and tension.

The leisurely lunch was followed by a city stroll ending at my hotel lobby in Saint Germaine wher it was time to meet with the group. First matter of business was introductions over a glass of JCB 21 Crémant de Bourgogne. We headed over to a Parisian style Cabaret Show which was everything you could imagine and more. Nearing 11 p.m. and still standing, I would say jet lag 0, me 1 for the win.

The following morning brought another ideal and crisp canvas for a saunter around Champs Elyse, the Arc of Triomphe, and the Oden area with the obligatory stop for coffee and people watching at one of the iconic bistros.

We then gathered to board the bus to our first destination, Champagne. A couple hours' ride landed us in the heart of Reims where we ventured four stories deep into the Roman-built caves called crayères.

Locals say there are nearly 12 kilometers of tunnels beneath the city, And they have played important roles in history. From shelter for military and civilians during WWI and WWII to producing and aging Champagne.

Our guide and gracious host was Jean-Rémy

Rapeaneau, third generation and head of Champagne G.H. Martel, Champagne Château de Bligny and Champagne Charles de Cazanove. After the tour we tasted the newest Boisset and G.H. Martel Champagne collaboration, the 2016 JCB 44 Premier Cru, which delivers notes of hazelnut praline and a creamy stone fruit appeal. We then enjoyed an elaborate dinner with some Champagne classics which included a poached egg with cubed smoked salmon and green sauce paired with Champagne La Victoire Buena Vista. Also, a Bouzy Rouge, the rare-encountered still Pinot Noir of the region, paired with Brie and pistachio crème– a combination that will forever live on in my memory. The last dish was a traditional dessert with wafers and strawberry cream and a 1989 Champagne G.H. Martel La Victoire Brut which I can attest, ages beautifully.

Shortly after checking in at the hotel for the night I decided to see first hand one of the main architectural attractions, the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Reims which in the middle of the night is simply breathtaking. As the night got late a good night's rest was in store. To be continued.