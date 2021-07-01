 Skip to main content
Eduardo DIngler, Wine to Sake: A renaissance after COVID-19
Wine to Sake

Eduardo DIngler, Wine to Sake: A renaissance after COVID-19

  • Updated
With the pandemic in the rear-view mirror — or at least that's what it seems in the United States, fueled by the availability of vaccines and declining COVID-19 cases in areas where people are being vaccinated — the country is enjoying a renaissance of business, and with this a return normalcy.

While the last few months kept us away from travel and large social interaction, we cannot deny a number of positive changes occurred.

To start I think we all enjoyed the benefits of added health measures like hand sanitizer and masks, which prevented us from catching even the common cold for over a year.

At home, although stressful at times, we saw behavioral patterns change. My son took on the role of cooking as a coping mechanism and we all reaped the benefits.

His routine during quarantine included planning and preparing breakfast on a daily basis, aside from becoming an accomplished grill master, which we all enjoy.

While social gatherings were fewer and smaller than normal, it allowed for tighter and stronger relationships and casual to elaborate, planned-out meals, which often included special wines out of the deep cellar in celebration.

Travel, a constant and essential pre-pandemic practice, is finally coming back, for the most part. Weddings have resumed, overseas trips being planned and airports are busier than ever with excited crowds taking to the skies.

The hospitality sector is booming and restaurants are busier than ever. The implementation of outdoor settings, which allowed eateries to stay alive, has provided unprecedented square footage, in some cases doubling the number of tables, therefore increasing profitability in record numbers.

No doubt, the Napa Valley is alive and experiencing high numbers of visitors, and wineries and restaurants alike are seeing a high influx of guests from around the country eager to explore and revisit their favorite spots.

Events are resuming with Premiere Napa Valley by the Napa Valley Vintners holding a successful event. Auctions like Jameson Humane’s Wineapawlooza are taking on a "hybrid" format. This fundraiser included a limited number of in-person attendees at Nine Suns Winery and an online portion hosted by the Somm TV crew, which yielded some positive numbers.

Also, trade events have started to become part of the regular routine.

A few days ago. the Mount Veeder Appellation resumed its annual tasting, highlighting excellent examples of the area with a masterclass by Carol Meredith and Chris Carpenter and a healthy number of beverage professionals in attendance.

As far as the restaurants are concerned, the only downside is the scarcity of workforce. Many hospitality professionals were forced to pivot to other occupations or moved out of state. Some even started a new business during the pandemic leaving a large void in the workforce.

Fully staffed restaurants have become unicorns. At a dozen or so recent restaurant outings, the lack of staff has become a topic of conversation with management, bartenders, and servers who are working more than ever to maintain exceptional experiences for the patrons.

Another important aspect that kept us in contact during the pandemic is online work, school, and family and friend-related gatherings. The virtual and social media practice has allowed us to connect in ways even more intimate than before. Isn't it interesting we now have seen the living rooms and home interiors of colleagues and acquaintances, which have inevitably allowed us to feel more connected?

While in-person meetings and reunions are certainly taking precedence, the virtual world is here to stay. This technology has become an elemental tool and will continue to be part of many people’s lives in spite of the inevitable glitches and technical hiccups.

All in all, we have to acknowledge the many positive outcomes that arose during the last few months. Some aspects will remain and some will fade away slowly but either way, they kept us somewhat sane and gave us new skills for success.

