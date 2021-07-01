Eduardo DIngler, Wine to Sake: A renaissance after COVID-19

With the pandemic in the rear-view mirror — or at least that's what it seems in the United States, fueled by the availability of vaccines and declining COVID-19 cases in areas where people are being vaccinated — the country is enjoying a renaissance of business, and with this a return normalcy.

While the last few months kept us away from travel and large social interaction, we cannot deny a number of positive changes occurred.

To start I think we all enjoyed the benefits of added health measures like hand sanitizer and masks, which prevented us from catching even the common cold for over a year.

At home, although stressful at times, we saw behavioral patterns change. My son took on the role of cooking as a coping mechanism and we all reaped the benefits.

His routine during quarantine included planning and preparing breakfast on a daily basis, aside from becoming an accomplished grill master, which we all enjoy.

While social gatherings were fewer and smaller than normal, it allowed for tighter and stronger relationships and casual to elaborate, planned-out meals, which often included special wines out of the deep cellar in celebration.