Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: An UnGala for Napa Valley's kids

It seems there was something for everyone across the many lots donated, from a trip to a luxurious Villa in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to a getaway weekend to Idaho and dinner with City Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza at the celebrated Cole’s Chophouse downtown Napa.

There were many enjoyable moments throughout the celebration that highlighted the importance of fundraisers like this one. One of the most moving was a video by the kids who are part of the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley thanking the generous bidders for their efforts.

This leads to the most important point of the evening, the beneficiary, the club, and the hundreds of kids that rely on this organization.

So what is the Boys and Girls Club? To better understand I sat down with Greg Bouillerce who serves as executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley. Greg has a deep-rooted history with the club. “As I kid I relied on the club in my formative years and I attribute much of where I am now to my time there,” Greg said.

The Boys and Girls Club of America originated in 1860 in Hartford, Connecticut organized by three women who saw the need to provide a safe haven for kids and help them succeed. A few decades after being created, the club grew exponentially with various other clubs affiliating across the country.