Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: An UnGala for Napa Valley's kids

It was the perfect combination of the right crowd, an ideal venue, the Napa Valley summer weather and most importantly a great cause. On July 24 we were invited by our friend Judy to attend the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley’s UnGala.
The timing couldn’t have been better as everyone was ready to safely enjoy an outdoor event and open their wallets to help the kids.
The event took place at the William Hill Estate Winery on Atlas Peak Road, which served as an excellent backdrop for the festivities. The culinary component was in the hands of none other than La Toque Restaurant led by Chef Ken Frank.
The evening started with a series of hors d'oeuvres and stations around the main courtyard featuring oysters, tapas on skewers, gazpacho shots and caviar, along with a section of wines from the Gallo Family portfolio while the guests mingled.
Dinner and live auction for the115 in-person guests took place in the meticulously decorated lawn while a number of online bidders participated online and even via phone to clinch the highly anticipated lots. Host Mark Ibanez and auctioneer John Curley stole the show with their wit and energy throughout the evening, which kept the audience fully engaged.
The menu included a spectacular Maine lobster with mango and lemongrass, which paired perfectly with a magnum of Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs. Also on the menu, Monterey Bay King Salmon with Morels and Corn Polenta as well as Black Truffle Agnolotti and a roasted dry-aged prime sirloin with truffle fries.
It seems there was something for everyone across the many lots donated, from a trip to a luxurious Villa in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to a getaway weekend to Idaho and dinner with City Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza at the celebrated Cole’s Chophouse downtown Napa.
There were many enjoyable moments throughout the celebration that highlighted the importance of fundraisers like this one. One of the most moving was a video by the kids who are part of the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley thanking the generous bidders for their efforts.
This leads to the most important point of the evening, the beneficiary, the club, and the hundreds of kids that rely on this organization.
So what is the Boys and Girls Club? To better understand I sat down with Greg Bouillerce who serves as executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley. Greg has a deep-rooted history with the club. “As I kid I relied on the club in my formative years and I attribute much of where I am now to my time there,” Greg said.
The Boys and Girls Club of America originated in 1860 in Hartford, Connecticut organized by three women who saw the need to provide a safe haven for kids and help them succeed. A few decades after being created, the club grew exponentially with various other clubs affiliating across the country.
The Napa Valley chapter was founded in 1956 and since then the club has gradually grown and expanded to accommodate more than 1,300 kids ages 6 to 18 on a daily basis at its various locations from Napa to American Canyon.
The program benefits countless families that rely on the services across the valley. Every situation is different, some parents' schedules don’t allow them to care for their kids, some are single parents and some come from low-income households and need assistance.
There are many ways to be involved and help in our community, this event was an excellent way to get to learn more about the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley and knowing that the fundraiser will ensure more kids succeed in life.
For more info, visit begreatnv.org. Cheers!
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
