Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Feasting in Friuli

After the culmination of the 2021 Special Edition Vinitaly in Verona I decided to tour the country making the best out of every hour.

The first part of the adventure included a stop in Friuli. An area very dear to my heart, since my initial visit in the spring of 2019 I’ve been counting the days to return.

I can’t quite put my finger on one aspect that pulls my strings about Friuli; let’s say it is more of a collection of favors. Mostly consisting of the welcoming hospitality and lighthearted humor of its people together with picturesque hillside towns, the humble yet rich cuisine and of course the wine.

Coordinated by my friend, wine importer and utmost Friuli ambassador, Alex Corazza, we embarked on an enriching adventure in the zone.

I caught a ride from Verona to Friuli with Ivan Zanovello, GM and wine director for The Tasting Kitchen in Los Angeles, who happened to be on his way to Friuli as well.

We arrived at Moschioni Winery located in Cividale del Friuli in the early afternoon. Upon arrival we were greeted by Alex, his friend and associate Max Musso and highly revered winemaker Michele Moschioni who was gracious to host us at his agroturismo accommodations.

Without time to lose, we left our bags and jumped in Alex’s car to start touring. First stop: one of the most iconic prolific artisanal prosciutto producers, D’Osvaldo. This multigenerational Friulian staple offered an excellent first stop and tour. I have to say, their affumicato (smoked) prosciutto is simply out of this world.

Next stop was a completely unexpected and thoughtful visit to Castelvecchio Winery in Carso, which was established in 1750. We toured the historical castle that sits on top of a hill overlooking the area which on a clear day the views extend to the port of Trieste.

Castelvecchio, which roughly translates to "old castle," is gifted with deep roots, history and tradition. Adjacent to the castle and only separated by vineyards lies a breathtaking property that pays homage to its past.

The history of the property includes being a shelter and later a hospital for WWI soldiers. That period is reflected on the walls, which are covered by artwork and notes from the residents.

Surrounding the property are dozens of olive trees and art installations that enhance the visit. After a tour by Luca, whose family owns Castelvecchio, we went down to the cellar for an elaborate tasting along with surprising pairings.

Having been a devoted follower of Castelvecchio’s Vitovska, I found myself in an ideal place. Vitovska is one of the hundreds of heirloom varietals that makes Italy such a fascinating wine universe.

The complex and layered Vitovska was poured along with a floral and crisp Malvasia Bianca, Terrano, a mineral driven red varietal, Refosco, Cabernet Sauvignon and a versatile and elegant Cabernet Franc which thrives in the iron rich soils of the area.

The flight of wines was paired with bottarga and smoked salmon served on local bread. The Malvasia and bottarga pairing reminded me of the LOLA pairing that Seth Cripe shared with me in Calistoga a few months ago.

Now for the red wines: It was a surprisingly delicious pairing. Hard to explain but the stars sure aligned.

Just when I thought the evening was winding down, Alex took over dinner. Over a couple of hundred year-old fire stove, he grilled an impressive piece of steak, along with Luca’s romesco and radicchio.

The parade of wines celebrated with dinner started with an incredible Cabernet Franc duo, one 1995 and a 2008, a true testament of age ability and the high level of craftsmanship of the region. Continuing with the theme we enjoyed a beautifully aged 2009 Il Carpino Malvasia and a 2015 Kanto Pinot Nero that rivaled Cote de Beaune.

The following and final course, one of the treats that always puts a smile on my face, was fire-roasted chestnuts; when in season and over a proper wood fire, they are pure magic. To pair a bottle of Birria Friuli Lager to cleanse the palate.

Truly an action packed day in Friuli for the books to be continued…..