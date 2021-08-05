Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Southern hospitality and sake in Dallas

A last-minute adventure led me to the charming city of Dallas recently. The two-night trip included an array of southern hospitality, two fantastic dining experiences as well as a sprinkle of nightlife and a handful of new friends.

The warm and cozy humid heat of the city of Dallas served as the perfect backdrop for the trip.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Tingling in the 100s, the weather felt more like a hug contrasted by the blasting air-conditioned restaurants, bars and rides. It reminded me, in a way, of Tokyo in the middle of the summer, when stores and public transportation tend to keep it really cold, requiring a scarf and jacket at times.

The city had an undeniable feel of celebration, in spite of the nationwide scare of another shutdown. Being vaccinated and wearing a mask, in addition to the constant hand sanitizer, sure made me feel better at the public spots.

Without much time to plan, as usual, I headed over to one of my favorite eateries, Uchibā, located uptown where I lucked out and found an open seat at the sushi counter. Chefs and servers were on point, without missing a beat, which was greatly appreciated.

The dimly lit Izakaya-style bar was quite pleasant, and the atmosphere was enhanced by a couple of repeat patrons who were not shy making conversation and cracking some jokes.