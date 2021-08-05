 Skip to main content
Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Southern hospitality and sake in Dallas
Wine to Sake

Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Southern hospitality and sake in Dallas

A last-minute adventure led me to the charming city of Dallas recently. The two-night trip included an array of southern hospitality, two fantastic dining experiences as well as a sprinkle of nightlife and a handful of new friends.

The warm and cozy humid heat of the city of Dallas served as the perfect backdrop for the trip.

Tingling in the 100s, the weather felt more like a hug contrasted by the blasting air-conditioned restaurants, bars and rides. It reminded me, in a way, of Tokyo in the middle of the summer, when stores and public transportation tend to keep it really cold, requiring a scarf and jacket at times.

The city had an undeniable feel of celebration, in spite of the nationwide scare of another shutdown. Being vaccinated and wearing a mask, in addition to the constant hand sanitizer, sure made me feel better at the public spots.

Without much time to plan, as usual, I headed over to one of my favorite eateries, Uchibā, located uptown where I lucked out and found an open seat at the sushi counter. Chefs and servers were on point, without missing a beat, which was greatly appreciated.

The dimly lit Izakaya-style bar was quite pleasant, and the atmosphere was enhanced by a couple of repeat patrons who were not shy making conversation and cracking some jokes.

Now on to the food, I decided to select a sushi-driven experience that covered some of my favorite food groups. For starters, a nigiri selection that included bluefin tuna, boquerones and Hokkaido scallop, simply dreamy and succulent with a range of texture aside from the visually artistic approach. The parade continued with saba and hirame followed by the grilled scallop cooked in the shell with herbed butter — unbelievable!

Next Hokkaido Uni nigiri, unagi nigiri and a beautiful and crispy soft shell crab served with butter lettuce and sauces. For the final stretch, another uni nigiri, and wrapping up for dessert, the foie gras nigiri, which was simply jaw-dropping.

The beverage portion was gracefully paired with an array of popular and crushable sakes. First, the Yuki No Bosha Junmai Ginjo from Akita, displaying layers of lime zest and creamy tropical notes. Then the Wakatake Junmai Daiginjo from Shizuoka with depth and mineral texture is driven by cocoa and a hint of cherry, and also a glass of Otokoyama Tokubetsu Junmai full of holiday spice and broad texture. No doubt I’ll continue to visit every time I’m in town.

For the next evening, I considered all options from barbecue to Italian and even Mexican fare but couldn’t stay away from sushi. Who’d have thought, in Texas, but oh so worth it. I came across a new restaurant that wasn’t on my radar, Namo. I called and they managed to squeeze me in on short notice.

Upon arrival, I was immediately hooked. The design consists of a relatively small space with a beautiful sushi bar, wrap-around chairs, and a handful of patio tables. The ambiance is lively, the lighting is vibrant and the music is tied up nicely with an upbeat tone.

The high energy coming from the chefs, patrons and staff contributed to a memorable evening. I opted for Omakase, in other words ‘in chef’s hands,’ allowing the kitchen to drive. It proved to be the right choice.

The perfectly timed and orchestrated festival started with a fair amount of nigiri with whimsical touches like the salmon topped with a wasabi salsa and the madai with olive oil and yuzu zest. Next, a visual and gastronomic delight, an array of hamachi sashimi, served with a chili oil and crispy onion; the freshness of the fish highlighted the flavors. The procession continued with black tiger shrimp nigiri, Hokkaido Uni nigiri, and a blue crab hand roll. Next at-bat was the equivalent of Babe Ruth, a showstopper called "the cheeseburger," consisting of lightly seared A5 wagyu, toro, and topped with Hokkaido uni. No words to describe the perfect dance. For the sweet portion, a picturesque and delicious array of mochi.

The beverages included a tangy and refreshing Akashi Plum highball, the silky and nuanced Hakkaisan Daiginjo from Niigata, and the Tengumai 50 Junmai Daiginjo, which delivered a multidimensional experience full of ripe fruit and a kiss of herbs. Kudos to Brandon and Namo team, worth the trip.

Late nightcaps included The Standard Pour recommended by Chef Massey. The lively spot took mixology very seriously. I opted for the Dune Buggy made with Mezcal, lime, honey and thyme, delicious and balanced. Also The Rustic, a live music spot with massive square footage and a fun dive bar feel worth visiting.

A magical and highly recommended visit, which had it all from the elevated hospitality and cuisine, friendly locals and even the politically opinionated Uber drivers. Cheers!

Eduardo can be reached at eduardo@sakedrinker.com.

