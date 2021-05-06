Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: The place to stop in Oakville

For more than a century, locals and tourists alike have visited the Oakville Grocery, located along Highway 29. The quaint destination is surrounded by arguably the most iconic vineyard sites in California, including the Robert Mondavi Winery, To Kalon and Opus One Winery.

“The Oakville Wine Merchant adjacent to the store was the first purveyor of wine in the valley established in 1881” said the visionary current owner, Jean Charles Boisset.

A couple years ago, Jean Charles acquired the property, previously owned by the late entrepreneur Leslie Rudd, and since then, he has made it his mission to enhance and elevate the experience at both Oakville Grocery and other Oakville Wine Merchant locations.

Over the last months, I’ve made it a point to stop by, with any excuse I can find — as a meeting point with friends visiting from out of town to taste wine and indulge in their culinary fare, to grab an espresso and macaroons and take the kids for hot chocolate and matcha lattes.

Recently, we met Jean Charles for an al fresco lunch where we explored the menu in depth, while enjoying some of his many wines and engaging conversation, which made for a deeply memorable adventure.