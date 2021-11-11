Eduardo Dingler, Wine to Sake: Vinitaly 2021, continued

The Special Edition Vinitaly 2021 continued with an enthusiastic Campania region masterclass. I’m not going to lie: I was anxiously awaiting this tasting; a handful of my favorite wines from Italy come from this unique area, gifted with volcanic rich soils. Campania’s thrilling diversity is palpable through its celebrated wines and culinary contributions to the world.

The seminar led by Campania’s consortium director Luciano D’Aponte shined a light on several relevant topics. He pointed out that the region counts with the highest biodiversity in the country, and so far there are more than 100 grape varietals identified as autochthonous.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

The wine-growing areas of Campania include Sannio, being the largest, Irpinia, Naples, Vesuvio, Solerno, and Terra di Lavoro.

Amongst its most popular grapes, there’s Greco di Tuffo, which, as the name implies, is believed to originate from Greece. Falanghina, the enchanting Fiano di Avelino in the whites, and Aglianico, Piedirosso and Camaiola for the reds.

The tasting portion was led by renowned Italian sommeliers Tomasso Luongo and Franco di Luca who offered in-depth observations for the wines.

The standouts for me included the 2020 Pepe Buio Greco di Tuffo Irpinia DOCG, which offered weight in the palate with a nutty note, crushed vitamins, and sun-kissed Amalfi lemon, which make it mouthwatering -- even as I reminisce.

Another gem was the herbal and saline 2019 La Sibila "Cruna di Lago" Falanghina from Campi Flegrei DOC with showed a generous yellow flower bouquet.

In the red wine category, I found the 2016 Enodelta Ferninandeo Lacryma di Christi del Vesuvio Rosso DOC quite dramatic and inviting. Driven by a rustic red berry and terracotta texture and tomato leaf, black pepper and licorice aromas this 100% Piedirosso took the price.

Aside from the formal and educationally charged masterclasses, the event had a variety of booths highlighting several producers from throughout the country.

One of my favorite stops had to be the Piemonte contingency. The best way to describe this is like one of the best wine lists you’ll come across. An elegant and well-staffed bar run by some of Italy’s most educated sommeliers. A list that included a wide variety of Piemonte’s famous and off-the-beaten-path examples like Nebbiolo, Barbaresco, Erbaluce di Caluso and Cortese.

I sure landed in a happy place, I first dove deep into a flight of Timorasso. Considering only fewer than 50 producers of Timorasso exist, I took full advantage of a flight of seven outside examples.

This native grape is also known as Derthona is produced in a range of styles from crisp, herbal, and cleansing examples like the 2019 Giacomo Borgogno & Figli Colli Tortonesi DOC and the 2019 Ezio Poggio Archetipo Colli Tortonesi Terre di Liborna DOC (one of my all-time favorites that find its way into the United States).

The rich, nutty and generous realm belongs to the efforts of 2019 Cascina Giambolina Colli Tortonesi DOC with citrus pith and waxy texture and the 2019 Alvio Pestarino Thimos Colli Tortonesi DOC

Speaking of interesting and versatile Piemontese whites, one must consider Erbaluce di Caluso. Produced in dry still, sparkling, and even sweet styles. Erbaluce, which stems from Erbe (herb), sure offers a floral and herbal stamp that transcends producers and styles. At home, I always stock up on Cieck, a wine with high energy and memorable zippy notes.

I left the selection up to the sommelier team who took me on a tour of this intriguing and multifaceted varietal.

The lineup included the crisp and cleansing 2020 La Masera Anima d’Annata Erbaluce di Caluso DOCG, the nutty and earthy-toned 2018 La Massoglia Erbaluce di Caluso DOCG, which stretched the potential of this varietal as an aging example, and also the 2019 La Palera Cino Erbaluce di Caluso, which delivered a festive bouquet with layers of lemon and honeysuckle, quite delicious.

The evenings during the festival were enhanced by the romanticism of Verona, which served as an excellent backdrop to long walks and memorable dinners.

To be continued ...