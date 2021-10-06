'Everyday Heroes' at St. Supéry

“To me, that’s what volunteering is all about,” Swain said. “You came and you helped. Whether you’re there for your neighbors or you volunteer for an organization, that’s the one of the greatest gifts you can give.”

The gallery is open free of charge to view the Everyday Heroes exhibition, although if you want to taste wine while you're there, reservations are required (stsupery.com).

During your visit, you might also want to take in three other photo exhibits all studies of the nature of Northern California.

"Coastal Access: Sightings from the Edge" by Keith Blodgett is a study in black and white of the edge of the Pacific and surrounding communities.

"Napa Wild Life" by John Comisky, an award-winning wildlife photographer and president of Napa Wildlife rescue comprises breathtaking color photographs of Northern California wildlife.

"The Fruits of Dollarhide Ranch," by Sally Seymour, a great fan of trees of Napa and beyond, focuses on fruit harvested from the Dollarhide Ranch.

You are also invited to nominate your own hero to be featured on social media platforms at stsupery.com/everydayheroes/.