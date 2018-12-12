Vineyards are climate positive, meaning they sequester more carbon than they release and go beyond achieving carbon neutrality or a net-zero carbon footprint.
Vineyards behave as carbon sinks in the medium-long term, according to a recent study (Study of the Carbon Budget of a Temperate-Climate Vineyard: Inter-Annual Variability of CO2 Fluxes).
Urban land uses generate an average of 58 times more greenhouse gases per acre than agricultural land, according to the American Farmland Trust.
About half of the nation’s protected species use private working lands for 80 percent or more of their habitat, according to the American Farmland Trust.
Napa County has mandated comprehensive conservation regulations since 1991 that include:
-- Stream setbacks scientifically based on slope (25-150 feet or more)
-- Minimum retention of 60 percent canopy and 40 percent shrub/brush cover in all municipal watersheds
-- Permanent cover cropping on hillsides
-- No earth-disturbing activities between October 15 and April 1 (September 15 and April 1 in municipal watersheds)
-- Preparation of erosion control measures and annual property winterization by Oct. 15 (September 15 in municipal watersheds)
-- Additional enhanced protections for municipal watershed areas to promote water security
-- All vineyard erosion control plans must be prepared by a state-certified engineer with special local knowledge of Napa County regulations.
-- Engineers are required to take a test to qualify to certify vineyard Erosion Control Plans in Napa County
-- 2:1 oak mitigation
The Napa River was recommended for de-listing for sediment impairment by the San Francisco Bay Water Board in 2014, which cited the increase in vineyards over other land uses as a reason for the improvement in water quality. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) highlighted Napa County in a learning module on ‘Top 10 Watershed Lessons Learned’ related to strategies for watershed restoration.
For an overview of local conservation efforts and regulations that Napa County growers adhere to, visit ‘Napa County’s Conservation Landscape’ on the NVG website.