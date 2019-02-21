Bouchaine Vineyards has announced the 2019 schedule for the popular Falconry Experience and newly established Happy Tails & Trails Dog Walks.
Bouchaine Vineyards began the Falconry Experience in 2018. Working with West Coast Falconry, the Falconry Vineyard Experience begins at the Tasting Room and continues with a walk through the vineyard while learning about Bouchaine’s vines, terroir, history and sustainable farming.
At the Vineyard Terraces, panoramic views of San Pablo Bay, San Francisco, Mt. Tamalpais, and the Los Carneros AVA await. As guests learn about Bouchaine’s environmental vineyard management programs, regal birds swoop through the air, return to their handler, and then to the gloved arm of each guest.
With six falcons, nine hawks, three owls and a vulture, West Coast Falconry is one of the few falconries to hold a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Special Use permit, allowing a trained bird to fly to a guest’s gloved arm or a guest to hold a bird for photos.
Guests are invited to bring their own picnic lunch to pair with five wines that will be provided for tasting in the lush gardens overlooking the vineyards. Falconers will be available to introduce an additional group of raptors at this time.
Bouchaine Vineyards uses falconry for bird abatement daily during the final months of the growing season, a procedure in which trained falcons and hawks are used to intimidate and chase pest birds from the vineyards. This is a natural predator-versus-prey relationship that allows pests that cause damage to grapes to be removed to a different location through repeated “flyovers,” resulting in a quiet, discrete, organic, eco-friendly and sustainable abatement procedure. No birds are harmed in the process.
Falconry Vineyard Experiences are scheduled for May 12; May 26; July 7; Sept. 1, Oct. 13 and Nov. 10.
The experiences are available only by reservation by calling (800) 654-WINE or (707) 252-9065. The cost of $200 per person includes the falconry experience, followed by the wine tasting.
Private Falconry Vineyard Experiences are available for groups of up to 25 and are available for corporate outings and team-building programs.
Happy Tails
The Bouchaine Happy Tails & Trails Dog Walks are scheduled monthly on Sunday mornings through 2019,
Guests and their furry friends are hosted for a vineyard walk that begins at the Bouchaine Vineyards Tasting Room and proceeds through the vines to the Vineyard Terraces overlooking the San Francisco Bay. Upon arrival, each human guest receives a glass of wine and upon return to the tasting room, a bag of doggie treats are provided for each four-legged guest.
Dates for the Happy Tails & Trails Dog Walk are March 24, April 14, May 19, June 23, July 21, Aug. 11, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 24 and Dec. 15.
The Happy Tails & Trails Dog Walk is from 9 to 11 a.m. Reservations are required. Email atrimpe@bouchaine.com or call 707-603-7404. Participation is $20 per person. All dogs must be on leash.
Family-owned Bouchaine Vineyards is located at 1075 Buchli Station Road, Napa. The winery is open daily for tasting and tours. Reservations are required for groups of six or more guests. More information is available at bouchaine.com or by calling (800) 654-WINE or (707) 252-9065.