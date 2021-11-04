 Skip to main content
Far Niente acquires the former Provenance Vineyards

  Updated
The Provenance Vineyards winery in Rutherford.

 Grace Sager photo

The Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards has acquired the Rutherford winery that formerly housed Provenance Vineyards. The company intends to use the hospitality and production areas as a home for its Bella Union Napa Valley Cabernet label, with a projected opening in early 2023.

“We have been searching for a home for Bella Union that will enable us to provide our wines and experiences to consumers and the trade and more fully tell the story of Bella Union, which we introduced with the 2012 vintage from our vineyard holdings in Rutherford," said Steve Spadarotto, CEO. 

He praised the site's "exceptional visibility and access in Rutherford along Highway 29, and the location next to DeCarle Vineyard, one of our primary sources for the Bella Union Napa Valley Cabernet blend."

Bella Union specializes in the art of blending Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Initially sourced from a 25-acre vineyard along Bella Oaks Lane, Bella Union remains rooted in Rutherford, but the Cabernet blend has evolved to include vineyards from Calistoga, Oak Knoll, and Yountville.

“My aim when crafting our Bella Union Napa Valley Cabernet is to weave together the personalities of each vineyard in the blend to produce the most harmonious wine,” said winemaker Brooke Price, who served as assistant winemaker at Nickel & Nickel prior to taking the helm at Bella Union. The winery’s first harvest in the new facility will commence in 2022.

The Provenance Vineyards brand and inventory was purchased by Thomas Allen Wine Estates of Lodi, California, and joins its portfolio with Hook Or Crook Cellars.

Far Niente was established in Oakville, in 1885 and prospered until the onset of Prohibition in 1919, when the winery ceased operation and the estate was abandoned.

Sixty years later, in 1979, the old stone shell of a winery underwent a three-year renovation, which restored the building to its original 19th century grandeur. During restoration, the name “Far Niente,” which romantically translated means “without a care,” was found carved in stone on the front of the building.

The Far Niente group includes Dolce, a single late-harvest, botrytized Napa Valley wine introduced in 1989. Nickel & Nickel, launched in 1997, is focused on producing single-vineyard, 100 percent Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. EnRoute, established in 2007 in the Russian River Valley, is dedicated to Pinot Noir. Bella Union, introduced its first wine with the 2012 vintage. Most recently, Post & Beam launched in 2020 with Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. 

