Far Niente expands with Post & Beam brand

As the winery notes on their website, “There’s nothing unnecessary or overly complicated about a post and beam barn. It just works beautifully. The same can be said for our wines. They are simple, elegant, pure expressions of each grape in its finest form.”

The Post & Beam Chardonnay has a burst of fruit and minerality, with vibrant acidity. The grapes are picked earlier when the acids are still nice and refreshing, with the whole cluster pressing to laser in on the fruit’s purity. The wine does not go through malolactic fermentation (MLF), favoring brightness over a rounder, oilier texture, and forgoing the buttery flavors that could sideline the fruit. The wine sees time in neutral oak, as opposed to the newer, toasted barrels used in Far Niente’s Chardonnay.

Sip on a 2019 Post & Beam Chardonnay ($35) and you’ll be treated to flavors of fresh Asian pear, red apple, melon and pear fruit, which wrap around an underlying core of wet stone and mineral intrigue. The wine is an exciting new choice for Dungeness crab, but there is bad news to share: the first vintage of Post & Beam’s Chardonnay has already sold out. The winery learned an invaluable lesson: make more next time. When the next vintage arrives, Michael suggests pairing this fresh Chardonnay with rich, creamy foods such as a wild duck and mushroom dish; seafood need not have all the fun.