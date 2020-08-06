Farm Bureau's ‘Love of the Land’ auction goes online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Farm Bureau is revamping the way it will hold this year’s annual Love of the Land celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Farm Bureau will be holding an online auction this year to benefit Napa County’s agricultural youth with auction lots sourced from a variety of businesses. The online auction will run for an entire week from Aug. 10 to 16.

In addition, the Farm Bureau will hold a drive-through, pick-up dinner for the community featuring Buckhorn BBQ on Friday, Aug. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Napa Boys & Girls Club located at 1515 Pueblo Ave., Napa.

All proceeds from the dinner and online auction will support Napa County’s ag youth and the Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation.

“Our annual Love of the Land celebration is a well-known Napa County experience which always draws hundreds to support Napa’s ag youth,” said Ryan Klobas, CEO of the Napa County Farm Bureau and Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation. “This year, we are changing things up to ensure our ag youth continue to be well-supported while keeping everyone’s health and safety as our top priority.”

To purchase a dinner and bid online in support Napa County’s ag youth, visit the Farm Bureau’s Love of the Land webpage at napafarmbureau.org/loveoftheland.

The Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation’s mission is to educate students about the importance of agriculture. The foundation hosts Napa County’s annual Ag Day, the Aldo Delfino Scholarship for college students pursuing college study of agriculture, in addition to supplying Napa County teachers with standards-aligned lesson plans, school garden assistance and teacher enrichment seminars.