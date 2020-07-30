Fisher Vineyards — A family’s 'beautiful journey'

In 1975, the ambitious couple married in what they now call the wedding vineyard — each of their children has been wedded there, too — and they purchased an additional vineyard property in the northern Napa Valley.

The Fishers’ initial plan was to grow and sell their wine grapes to wineries, but when Fred insisted on learning the wine business from the inside, he interned with the influential winemaker Philip Togni at Cuvaison. By 1976, both men became convinced that the grapes the Fishers were selling warranted being made into their own wine.

However, to meet this goal they needed to build a winery. They called the holy “trilogy” of Napa Valley winery architecture at the time into action: Bill Turnbull (architect), Matt Sylvia (builder) and their friend and muse Jack Cakebread. The result was a sturdy barn-style winery constructed on the Sonoma property using only wood milled from trees felled during the earlier vineyard clearing.

Just as their aspiration for the winery and vineyard operations had expanded within only a few short years, so had their family. Whitney was born in 1976, followed by the birth of Robert in 1978 and Cameron in 1982.