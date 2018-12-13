Here are five affordably priced sparkling wines that will help you celebrate this holiday season, or turn any day festive throughout the year.
GREAT VALUE
Salasar Cremant de Limoux Brut Carte Azur
Three stars
France, $18
Limoux, in the southwest, is reputed to be the first French region where winemaking monks intentionally captured bubbles in their wine. While champagne commands the cachet, reputation and price of a luxury wine, the bubblies of Limoux often offer surprising value and quality. The Salasar bursts with ripe tropical fruit flavors that are carried by the bubbles to every taste bud in your mouth before slowly retreating, allowing you to appreciate the wine itself. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.
GREAT VALUE
Bohigas Cava Bruit Reserva
Two and a half stars
Penedes, Spain, $16 for 750 milliliters, $32 for 1.5 liters
This is a lovely cava with bright fruit flavors and a hint of chalky earth. It is also available in a 1.5-liter magnum (equivalent of two bottles) with a festive holiday package, so keep this in mind for adding some affordable pizazz to your holiday soiree. ABV: 12 percent.
Juve y Camps 40th Year Reserva Cava Brut
Two and a half stars
Penedes, $19
Tart apples and ripe apricots come to mind when sipping this elegant, stylish cava. ABV: 12 percent.
Szigeti Gruner Veltliner Brut
Two and a half stars
Austria, $20
Grüner veltliner’s appealing notes of white flowers and talc come through in this soft sparkler, as does a noticeable amount of sweetness. Enjoy this with something salty or spicy, as in food or conversation. ABV: 12.5 percent.
Masottina Prosecco Brut
Two stars
Treviso, Italy, $17
This prosecco steps above the paradigm of simply bubbles to add an appealing layer of red berries and other tart fruits. ABV: 11 percent.
Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.
3 stars: Exceptional; 2 stars: Excellent; 1 star: Very Good