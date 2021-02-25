Food (and wine) for the soul: Darioush winery keeps busy in the pandemic

Can spring be far behind?
It was a heady moment walking up to Darioush Winery for a first actual, not virtual, meeting in months. Even the tasting tent, billowing lightly the wind, seemed to be waving a welcome now that guests can return — outdoors for now — to Napa Valley wineries.
This is a great time to discover what is in our own backyard. And Darioush winery is a memorable destination with its column-lined approach to the temple-like building inspired by ancient Persia. For all of its grandeur, however, Darioush and Shahpar Khaledi emphasize the hospitality as well as the architecture of their Iranian homeland.
Darioush was waiting inside the winery. All smiles, he had just received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, but only after he had first secured vaccines for all of his employees at the winery.
The interior of Darioush is no less impressive than the exterior. The art and artifacts, the ancient Persian art on the wine bottles, the waterfall, all suggest you might be in a museum.
The tasting room where we talked, however, was more like stepping into someone’s elegant but cozy library, with books, photos, art and a fabric-draped ceiling.
Everywhere are welcome signs of life waking up after a long winter’s sleep, although during the shutdown, the Khaledis and their winery staff have been busy behind the scenes.
“Just because there’s no public tasting doesn’t mean the work stops,” said Darioush, who made the decision not to furlough employees during the shutdowns. As wine production went on, other employees sharpened their wine knowledge with classes and tastings.
Darioush also decided to put the winery’s commercial kitchen and its staff to work. The kitchen, which had served mezze plates and other fare at wine tastings, instead began preparing meals to deliver to the South Napa Homeless Shelter.
They utilize produce from the winery garden, augmented by ingredients they purchase. Darioush also acquired a packaging machine so they could meet the shelter’s safety requirements for deliveries.
“We wanted to give them a good, healthy meal,” said Darioush, who often shows up in the kitchen to lend a hand.
The decision, he explained, was inspired by visits to talk to Napa’s homeless and hear their stories. “They brought tears to my eyes,” he said. “Some of these people were unemployed but others were working, just not earning enough to be able to afford to live in Napa.”
This project is in keeping with the philanthropic spirit the Khaledis evinced long before they arrived in Napa in the 1990s.
Two decades earlier, they had arrived in Los Angeles as immigrants from Iran during the political upheavals of the 1970s when “we lost everything,” Darioush said.
He had earned his master’s degree in civil engineering from the Polytechnic University in Teheran, but in LA, as he worked at learning English, he and his brother purchased a small grocery store. Owning property was a requirement to get a resident’s green card, he explained.
The one shop grew into the K.V. Mart Company, and over 20 years Khaledi became chairman and CEO of a chain of 41 markets throughout Southern California. His success sparked his desire to give something back to the community — and country — where his family had found a home.
“In one of the shops in a poorer neighborhood was near a school,” he said, “And I noticed it didn’t have a playground or a computer lab.”
He came up with the idea of a golf tournament to fund improvements for the schools. “We built a lot of playgrounds,” he said. “When you can do these things, it feeds the soul.”
Prosperity also allowed the Khaledis to turn their attention to two of their loves, wine and the arts.
It was, perhaps, fate that Darioush had grown up in a town called Shiraz (no relation, however, to the grape) and in the Middle East, birthplace of wine. His father had done some winemaking as well.
Darioush was first attracted to the wines of Bordeaux and was looking at properties there, when, on a visit to Napa Valley, he had a glass of Shafer Hillside Select and decided that the little valley was capable of great things.
Buying a property on Silverado Trail, Darioush said he immediately was welcomed by the wine-making community. “Everyone shares what they know here,” he said. The late Robert Mondavi became a mentor. “He told me to go for my dreams.”
Darioush Winery was launched in 1997, and in 2004, the Khaledis astonished the valley by opening a winery and tasting room unlike any other. Drawing inspiration from the ancient Persian architecture of Persepolis, about an hour’s drive from Shiraz in modern-day Iran, the site includes an amphitheater circled by palm trees.
One of Darioush’s first visitors was John Shafer from Shafer Vineyards — makers of the Hillside Select — who came to ask the Khaledis for help with Clinic Ole, which provides medical services for the valley’s underserved. Darioush signed on, giving not just a check for $50,000, but pitching in to help plant gardens that are used for nutrition classes.
He continues to serve on the board of Clinic Ole, and the Khaledis are key supporters as well of Hands Across the Valley, an annual fundraiser for the local food bank and Meals on Wheels.
Looking to the arts, in 2004 the Khaledis joined other local music lovers to launch Festival Napa Valley, which presents a summer series of world-renowned artists, from the Young People’s Chorus of New York City to the Bolshoi Ballet Theatre, Havana Chamber Orchestra to Sir James Galway and Marnie Breckenridge. The 10-day festival, augmented with lavish lunches and dinners, has earned the summer series the title “a festival of the senses.”
It was canceled in 2020 by the pandemic, but Darioush said a decision is imminent as to whether they may be able to go forward with outdoor performances this year.
“Music feeds the soul, too,” he said.
Now, as the valley begins to open up after its year-long, on-again, off-again sleep, the Khaledis are looking forward to welcoming visitors, who can marvel at the traces of ancient Persia in Napa, while tasting the Darioush wines.
Darioush said, however, they will continue with their work with the homeless shelter.
“Food for the soul,” he said with a smile.
Darioush Winery at 4240 Silverado Trail. Napa, is now offering a variety of tastings in a spacious tent adjacent to the winery. Call 707-257-2345 or visit www.darioush.com for reservations and more information as Covid-19 restrictions change.
