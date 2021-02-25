Food (and wine) for the soul: Darioush winery keeps busy in the pandemic

He had earned his master’s degree in civil engineering from the Polytechnic University in Teheran, but in LA, as he worked at learning English, he and his brother purchased a small grocery store. Owning property was a requirement to get a resident’s green card, he explained.

The one shop grew into the K.V. Mart Company, and over 20 years Khaledi became chairman and CEO of a chain of 41 markets throughout Southern California. His success sparked his desire to give something back to the community — and country — where his family had found a home.

“In one of the shops in a poorer neighborhood was near a school,” he said, “And I noticed it didn’t have a playground or a computer lab.”

He came up with the idea of a golf tournament to fund improvements for the schools. “We built a lot of playgrounds,” he said. “When you can do these things, it feeds the soul.”

Prosperity also allowed the Khaledis to turn their attention to two of their loves, wine and the arts.

It was, perhaps, fate that Darioush had grown up in a town called Shiraz (no relation, however, to the grape) and in the Middle East, birthplace of wine. His father had done some winemaking as well.