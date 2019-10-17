Frank Family Vineyards will launch a fundraising campaign on Nov. 1 to raise money for Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.
The winery will donate 10% of proceeds from each bottle of 2017 Frank Family Carneros Pinot Noir ($38) sold online at frankfamilyvineyards.com, and will also offer an exclusive Frank Fights Hunger package ($52), containing a “Frank FightsHunger” T-shirt and a bottle of 2017 Carneros Pinot Noir.
The campaign will run through midnight on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Frank Family Vineyards will match the final amount raised to double the donation.
According to Feeding America, 40 million Americans don't know where their next meal is coming from, often forced to skip meals, eat less, and buy cheap, non-nutritious food. One in six children in the United States faces hunger every day.
“We are proud to support Feeding America during the month of November as a part of Frank Family’s larger initiative to affect positive change in our community and across the country,” says proprietor Leslie Frank. “We hope that our customers will enjoy a bottle of our Pinot Noir with their Thanksgiving turkey, all the while doing good.”
Feeding America is a network of 200 food banks across the country. As food insecurity rates hold steady at the highest levels ever, the Feeding America network of food banks meets the need. The organization feeds 40 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors. The Feeding America network provides over 4.3 billion meals annually, helping 1 in 7 Americans facing hunger live more secure and stable lives.
For more information about Frank Family Vineyards, visit frankfamilyvineyards.com.