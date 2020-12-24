Frank Family Vineyards promotes two long-time employees.

Rich and Leslie Frank, proprietors of Frank Family Vineyards, have announced the promotion of two long-time employees.

Antonio Zepeda, who joined the winery in 2013, has been promoted to tasting room sales manager and Victor Raya, who joined the winery in 2005, has been promoted to tasting room manager.

In their new roles, Zepeda and Raya will direct all on-premise sales activity at Frank Family Vineyards while continuing to lead guests through Frank Family’s various tasting experiences. The two join Director of Hospitality, Liam Gearity in managing Frank Family’s tasting room.

“Having family on our label does not just mean those with the last name ‘Frank,’” says Rich Frank. “But it also refers to multi-generational families who have worked at our winery over the years and have been instrumental in our success.”

Antonio Zepeda was born and raised in Napa Valley and spent much of his time working in the vineyards with his father, who had been in the viticulture industry since 1978. “Growing up, I admired the hard work my father did, so at a young age, I began to work summers in the vineyards with him. My passion for viticulture and the wine industry would grow with each passing vintage,” says Zepeda.