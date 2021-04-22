Furmint, sweet to dry

Oremus 2010 Tokaji 5 Puttonyos ($80)

Tokaji Aszú (meaning dried) wines are painstaking to make as the berries require humidity, heat, wind, and rain to create botrytis which concentrates the sugars and acidity. The berries are picked individually, and the shriveled grapes are pounded into a paste and stored in tubs called puttonyos. The grape paste is mixed with a base wine and left to macerate for six to eight hours. Aszú wines can range from 1 Puttonyos to 6 Puttonyos. Traditionally, this indicated the number of Puttonyos (20 kilograms) of Aszú berries added to each 140-kilogram cask of base wine (or Gonci). Today the final classification is based on a technical analysis of sugar levels. Tokaji 5 Puttonyos has 120-150 grams of sugar per liter. After maceration, the grapes are pressed, and the sugar-rich mixture continues a long and slow fermentation that can take up to two months. The wine is then put into wood barrels and aged for a few years before being bottled and aged for another year.