Ferrari Trento has been awarded “Winery of the Year” for 2019 by wine guide of Gambero Rosso in its “Vini d’Italia 2019.”
This recognition comes at the end of a series of Tre Bicchieri awards given by Gambero Rosso to several Ferrari labels, including Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore, winner of 22 Tre Bicchieri.
Last year, the century-old Ferrari winery from Trentino received a special award for Sustainable Viticulture.
"Ferrari takes the award Winery of the Year to Trentino for the amazing quality across its range and for its constant promotion of Made in Italy around the world," Gamero Rosso said.
According to Matteo Lunelli, president of Ferrari Trento, “We are honoured to receive this award, which we would like to devote to the wonderful Ferrari team. Thanks to the talent, commitment and creativity of each of them we can keep on aspiring to high goals”.
Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari, the winery has been run since 1952 by the Lunelli family.