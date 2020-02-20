Global warming challenges Napa Valley grapegrowers to find answers

Global temperature increases are affecting grapevines, and vineyardists are looking for answers.

As temperatures rise, the results are increased variability and extreme weather conditions.

Exactly how the Napa Valley and other wine grapegrowing regions respond and work to help alleviate the human-made causes of the problem present both a challenge and an opportunity.

“Because of changing climatic conditions, in the last few years there’s been a big shift in how vineyard owners plan new vineyards and manage their existing vines,” said Caleb Mosley, senior viticulturist at Napa’s Michael Wolf Vineyard Services. “With the anticipation of even higher temperatures in the future, we’re looking for ways to deal with extreme weather events while at the same time exploring ways to reduce our carbon footprint.”

The future: increased variability and extreme conditionsThe greatest cause of recent climate change is greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide, both of which can be generated through a host of human activities, including agriculture. The result of increased levels of greenhouse gasses, according to experts, is that temperatures in California have risen 2.3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1895. That trend is expected to continue.