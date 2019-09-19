{{featured_button_text}}
Stomping Grapes

Belden Barns winery's annual grape stomp is on Oct. 5. 

 Submitted photo

Belden Barns holds their annual Grape Stomp on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with "stomping" to begin at roughly 12:30 p.m. for kids and adults.

Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket and a picnic lunch. In addition to picking and stomping grapes, adults will have the opportunity to taste Belden Barns' lineup of wines, including several new releases. Among them are the new-vintage sparkling Blanc de Noirs, Belden Barns Black Label “Epiphany” Grenache and Belden Barns Black Label “Cadabra” Syrah.

Farmers-in-residence Jenny and Vince Trotter will be in the field leading tastings of farmstead produce.

And hanging wishes from the Belden Barns' "wishing tree" is always encouraged.

The event requires a ticket for those 21 years and older (kids accompanying adults are free) Tickets are $30, and spaces are limited.

Belden Barns is at 5561 Sonoma Mountain Road in Santa Rosa. For information and reservations, email info@beldenbarns.com, call 415-577-8552 or go online to beldenbarns.com/.

