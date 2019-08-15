Peju Winery holds its 12th annual Grape Stomp 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Tickets are $150 for winery club members and $175 for the public and must be purchased in advance. The event includes grape stomping, a team competition and a chef-prepared, farm to table lunch created with produce from the winery’s garden.
Guests will compete in pairs to stomp the most grape juice and the top stomp team wins prizes for its members. If guests come dressed in custom team shirts or costumes, they can compete for “best team theme” and “best team shirt.” Each member of the winning team receives a commemorative Peju Grape Stomp prize.
The winery is at 8466 St. Helena Highway in Rutherford.