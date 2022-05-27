 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grapegrowers: Napa Valley Grapegrowers organic winegrowing conference returns

Grapegrowers

The Napa Valley Grapegrowers organic winegrowing conference returns on June 30 after a four-year hiatus. 

 Submitted photo

The Napa Valley Grapegrowers Organic Winegrowing Conference returns on Thursday, June 30, after a four-year hiatus.

With climate smart practices top-of-mind for NVG and the local agricultural community, the conference offers attendees access to insights and discussions for improved wine quality and sustainable vineyard practices.

It also brings together some of the most respected voices in organic farming and industry names synonymous with pioneering organic winegrowing.

The 2022 Conference will kick off with a special keynote presentation by John Kempf, founder of Advancing Eco-Agriculture at Crocker & Starr winery. An expert in the field of biological and regenerative farming, Kempf teaches and speaks about the potential of well-managed agriculture ecosystems to reverse ecological degradation.

Following the keynote presentation, attendees will divide into groups and travel to three vineyard sites, Boisset Family Estate, Ehlers Estate, and the Heitz Trailside Vineyard.

There, presenters will discuss why they farm organically, organic pest management tactics, beneficial insect releases, and various cultivation strategies. The content is geared towards the organic grower, or vineyard owners and managers, that have prior knowledge on organic practices.

The conference will conclude with a wine reception at Crocker & Starr winery and an opportunity to network and continue the day's discussions with presenters.

Admission is $200 for NVG members and $300 for general admission.

For more information and to register,  visit the NVG Organic Winegrowing Conference webpage; based on the popularity of this event, early registration is highly recommended as it does sell out.

