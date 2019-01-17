The Napa Valley Grapegrowers will present Ahead of the Curve 2019: Supporting the Preservation of Agriculture on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
This half-day symposium and luncheon offers an opportunity to learn from global leaders in agriculture, sustainability, leadership, wine trends, and demographics.
Moderated by DLynn Proctor, director at Fantesca Estate & Winery and named Best Sommelier in America by Wine and Spirits Magazine, Ahead of the Curve 2019 features the following presentations:
-- Standing up for Agriculture – A Case Study, president by Tim Johnson, president and CEO, California Rice Commission
-- Keeping Napa Relevant, presented by Margareth Henriquez, president and CEO, Krug
-- Sustainability Certifications – Why They Matter. presented by Bonnie Holman, program manager, Sustainability Certifications, SCS Global Services
-- More Good, Less Bad: Redefining the Way We Think About Sustainability, presented by Jeffrey Hollender, co-founder and former CEO, Seventh Generation and co-founder and CEO, Hollender Sustainable Brands LLC
-- Transforming Wine: How Changing Consumer Behaviors are Revolutionizing How We Sell and Market Wine into the Future, presented by Paul Mabray, CEO, Emetry.io
-- Finding Your Happiness at Work and Sustaining Positive Cultural Change, presented by Eric Karpinski, The Happiness Coach, Good Think Inc.
This year’s symposium and luncheon takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lincoln Theater in Yountville.
Admission is $250 for NVG members and $350 for general admission. For those who are unable to attend, a Livestream ticket is available through the symposium registration.