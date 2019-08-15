{{featured_button_text}}

Greg Norman Estates has announced the transition of its business from Treasury Wine Estates to Old Bridge Cellars, the Napa-based wine company. The transition took place on Aug. 1. 

Greg Norman Estates launched in 1999 as a joint venture partnership between then Fosters Wine Estates and Australian-born Hall of Fame golfer Greg Norman.

The partnership kicked off with the 1996 vintage Cabernet-Merlot from Coonawarra, South Australia. The brand has grown to encompass a diverse portfolio, including several bottlings from Australia, varietals from California and New Zealand.

Initially, the focus of the partnership with Old Bridge Cellars will include a rebranding and re-appellating of core varietals in the Greg Norman Estates portfolio. They will be responsible for all sourcing, winemaking, strategic planning, sales and marketing for the Greg Norman Estates brand.

