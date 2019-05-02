More than 850 wine and food enthusiasts came together at Hall Wines in St. Helena on April 27 to raise awareness for local charities at the 10th Annual Cabernet Cookoff.
Thirteen Bay Area chefs teamed up with a charity of their choice to compete in a food and wine pairing competition by creating small bites paired with 2015 Hall Ellie’s Cabernet Sauvignon.
The event raised $106,000 for local nonprofits.
Participating chef teams included Acacia House, Brix, Goose & Gander, Gran Electrica, Harvest Table, InterContinental Mark Hopkins, KAIYO, One Market Restaurant, Paula LeDuc Fine Catering, Press, Tarla Mediterranean Bar & Grill, Blossom Catering Company, and Bounty Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ.
Each chef team selected a charity to compete for. Nonprofits involved in 2019 included Napa Humane, Soroptimist International of Vallejo, Hands Across The Valley, Swords to Plowshares, St. Helena Hospital, CIA Scholarship Fund, NEWS, St. Helena Farmer’s Market, Voices: Foster Care for Independence, Collabria Care, Napa Valley Food Pantry, Puertas Abiertas, Zero Prostate Cancer Napa Valley.