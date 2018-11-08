Bouchaine Vineyards is hosting a Happy Tails and Trails Vineyard Dog Walk on Sunday, Nov. 18.
Registration is at 8:30. The $25 fee includes a treat bag for each dog and a glass of rosé for the accompanying human. All dogs must be on a leash.
The walk begins at 9 a.m. at the Bouchaine Tasting Room and heads out to the vineyard terraces overlooking the San Francisco Bay.
Proceeds benefit the Golden Gate Lab Rescue, and donations encouraged.
Advance reservations are required at atrimpe@bouchaine.com or (707) 603-7404.