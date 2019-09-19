St. Supéry Estate's Harvest Party on Saturday, Sept. 21 will support of Valley Oak High School, an accredited education option for 16 to 18-year-old students to complete their graduation requirements.
Taking place from 5 to 7 p.m., it includes food and wine pairing stations from winery chef Tod Kawachi, and tastes of current release wines, as well as games and music by the Jensen Earles Band.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tickets are $85 at cellarpass.com.
St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery is at 8440 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford. For more information, call 963-4507 or visit stsupery.com.