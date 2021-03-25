Heroes of the Valley: A tribute to Napa County's farmworkers

Hansen moved to the Napa Valley from Redding after retiring from his 40-year career as an attorney and judge about six years ago.

“I took up professional photography and am enjoying it,” said Hansen. “I have an interest in the people at harvest. We appreciate wine from Napa Valley but need to know the blood, sweat, and tears that go into making the wine. Wine doesn’t just materialize; people ought to understand how it gets to their glass.”

Including the piercing chill of the early morning, Hansen encountered a few other hurdles photographing the vineyards and workers.

“First, it was technically challenging,” Hansen said. “People are moving fast in low light because it’s three or four in the morning. Naturally, I didn’t want to blind them with a flash. I had to improve my low-light skills and knowledge.

“Some of the workers couldn’t have care less that I was there. A couple wanted to pose and mug for the camera. Some pulled their hoodies over their faces. I tried to be sensitive, so I’d approach the crew chief first and explain what I wanted to do. If they preferred to be left alone, I’d respect that.”

Another obstacle was the language barrier.