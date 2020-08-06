Hess Collection pairs with 'Pour One, Plant One' program

The family-owned Hess Collection Winery in Napa has partnered with the National Forest Foundation for Pour One, Plant One program, building on it environmental legacy with a commitment to plant 25,000 trees.
From July 2020 through June 2021, sales of Hess Select wines will support the National Forest Foundation as they work to reforest and strengthen national forests around the country.
The National Forest Foundation takes a science-based approach, focusing efforts on high-priority regions across the country, each with their own unique reforestation needs.
The Pour One, Plant One program will be supported with digital advertising, in-store POS, social engagement and a 2021 consumer sweepstakes.
Sustainability has been core to The Hess Collection since it was established by in 1978 by Donald Hess, whose quote, “Nurture the land, return what you take,” is prominent on the winery’s website.
In 2008, Hess was among the first 10 wineries to receive certification as a Napa Green Winery. Today, Hess estate vineyards are certified Napa Green Land properties and its winemaking facilities are Napa Green Winery certified.
The Hess Collection is also certified as a Fish Friendly Farming organization, a program designed to voluntarily implement the Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, State Water Code and other regulations on private agricultural lands.
“Just as we are committed to upholding my father-in-law Donald Hess’s philosophy on our own vineyard estates, we are trying to do what we can to help offset the effects of deforestation through our Pour One Plant One campaign,” Tim Persson, chairman of The Hess Collection, said.
“By partnering with The National Forest Foundation, we’re able to make a real impact in restoring our National Forests, planting 25,000 trees and extending the environmental work that we do locally.”
“Much like food and wine bring friends and family to the table to share good times and make lasting memories, we see national parks as providing a retreat for friends and families to explore our natural world and make new discoveries together. We want to do our part to preserve these parks and give future generations the chance to keep exploring together.
For more information on the Pour One, Plant One program and Hess Select wines, visit hesscollection.com/pouroneplantone.
Watch now: How To Teach Your Kids To Be Eco-Friendly
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!