Hess Collection pairs with 'Pour One, Plant One' program

“Just as we are committed to upholding my father-in-law Donald Hess’s philosophy on our own vineyard estates, we are trying to do what we can to help offset the effects of deforestation through our Pour One Plant One campaign,” Tim Persson, chairman of The Hess Collection, said.

“By partnering with The National Forest Foundation, we’re able to make a real impact in restoring our National Forests, planting 25,000 trees and extending the environmental work that we do locally.”

“Much like food and wine bring friends and family to the table to share good times and make lasting memories, we see national parks as providing a retreat for friends and families to explore our natural world and make new discoveries together. We want to do our part to preserve these parks and give future generations the chance to keep exploring together.

For more information on the Pour One, Plant One program and Hess Select wines, visit hesscollection.com/pouroneplantone.

