The Studio by Feast it Forward celebrates community and gets in the jolly spirit while giving back to those in need from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9.
Mrs. Claus and Santa will be taking requests (and photos) with children, and libations from 18 winery partners, Health-Ade Kombucha and Molinari Caffe coffee will be served for adults. There will also be holiday caroling, hot chocolate and treats.
The event is free, but attendees are asked to bring a donation of bedding, toiletries or gift cards to support those affected by the wildfires in Paradise.
The Studio by Feast it Forward is at 1031 McKinstry St., Napa.