Home Winemakers Classic goes viral

The annual Home Winemakers Classic returns in July with a new online format for 2021 that will focus on fire prevention and invite viewers around the country to participate.
An online wine auction from July 10 to 17 will culminate in a virtual event streamed live from Hess Collection winery on Mount Veeder.
In 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the Classic, which began in 1982, hosted by the Dry Creek-Lokoya Fire Department to raise funds for their volunteer efforts.
The popular social event invited home winemakers to pour samples of their creations for the guests while sharing ideas and experiences, and entering the wines in a competition judged by professional winemakers.
Local wineries donated generously to an auction that added to the coffers of the fire station that defends the fire-prone region in the western mountains of Napa Valley.
The event, always held in July, had found a home at the CIA at Copia, fortuitously provided with air conditioning.
In 2019, after Mt. Veeder Fire Chief Gary Green announced he would retire in 2020, the Mt. Veeder Fire Safe Council took over the event with plans to carry on the tradition of supporting fire prevention and community outreach on Mt. Veeder and the surrounding areas.
Lead by two Dry Creek residents, Cindy Kerson and Robin McKee-Cant, the planning committee was ready for the July 2020 event until the pandemic struck.
Early this year, the committee decided to plan the Classic as a virtual event since they were unsure what Covid-19 state and county ordinances would be in place in July and what people’s comfort levels would be.
The result of months of planning is an online auction of wines donated by Napa Valley wineries including Harlin, Staglin, Camus, Phelps, Chateau Montelena, Cakebread, Mi Sueno, and Far Niente. Hosting it online will allow Napa Valley fans from around the country to bid on wines and to tune in for the finale on July 17.
Throughout the auction week, sommelier and wine judge Chris Sawyer will host a series of Instagram Live interviews with guests including Shari Staglin of Staglin Family Vineyard, Steve Sando of Rancho Gordo Heirloom Beans, Angelina Mondavi of Aloft Wines, Dark Matter Wines, and Fourth Leaf Wines, along with surprise guests.
On the final evening of the auction, Sawyer and KTVU sports director Mark Ibanez will host the event from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The event will include updates from Napa County supervisors Diane Dillon and Ryan Gregory about county-wide fire prevention efforts as well as interviews with Judd Finkelstein and Susin Dineen of Judd’s Hill MicroCrush, and Carol Meredith and Steve Lagier of Lagier Meredith winery on Mount Veeder. Viewers will also hear from Joe Nordlinger and Bill Robertson from the Mt. Veeder Fire Safe Council and Ben Gaynes of Napa Fermentation Supplies.
Mary Buckles-Pisor, chairwoman of the judging panel, will announce the awards.
This year, she said, the number of entries is down from the usual 30 to 40 entries. In part, she said, it's because some home winemakers are finding it more difficult to obtain grapes. "It used to be that everyone knew everyone and a grower would often give away a ton of grapes to see what you could do."
With the high price of grapes now, she added, growers often are more reluctant to give away fruit.
Others home winemakers are waiting for 2022. Greg Weinerth, a long-time participant, agreed that fruit was hard to come by last year, especially when wildfires were reducing yields.
Green, though retired, remains involved in the planning. He said he thought the focus on fire prevention is an excellent choice for this high-stress summer of drought and heatwaves. "Already there have been 1,300 wildfires in California," he said.
While his former fire station now has a secure place in the county budget, he said, the new funds raised will support the Mt. Veeder Fire Safe Council's community outreach and fire prevention education, which includes Neighbors in Need, and fuel reduction efforts, which are often supported by grants and coordinated with other agencies. For instance, Green said, the council will access the fire risk of property and in some instances is able to come up with funds to pay for the work to mitigate this.
Meanwhile, the organizers said putting together the 2021 virtual event has been educational.
“In planning the event virtually, we had to quickly learn a lot," said McKee-Cant, who gave credit to "experts like Noel Resnick and Tim Clott of Partners2Media, and James Raymond of Napa Valley Media. We also tapped the expertise of Sean Dempsey of Dempsey & Associates, to create a new sponsorship program."
Kerson added, “In extending our team to these experts we are aiming to bring a high-quality event to viewers around the United States, who will support our cause via the wine auction -- and amazing wines that are donated -- while still staying dedicated to our home winemakers, who’ve given so much these past 38 years, to support wildfire prevention and education on Mt. Veeder. We always want to pay them tribute.”
For event, sponsorship, and silent auction information, visit homewinemakersclassic.com.
Sasha Paulsen is a novelist and features editor for the Napa Valley Register. Email her at spaulsen@napanews.com.