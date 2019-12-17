After six years on the market, The Honey Wine Company is opening a tasting bar in the Ferry Building in downtown San Francisco.
Bee d'Vine is the first winery to have a wine-focused tasting bar or room in the Ferry Building.
"It's an honor, and our presence here is a testament to our precision winemaking and our unique and sustainable offering of sweet and remarkably dry wines," said Ayele Solomon, 2019 Food & Wine Magazine Tastemaker, and founder winemaker of Bee d'Vine.
The building is also the site of a farmers market three days a week.
The tasting bar is about an hour's drive from the company's winery and wine cave in the Sonoma Valley, where it is the first honey wine producer in the Napa/Sonoma wine country.
The tasting bar hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The discounted happy hour tastings, , is Monday through Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
"The Brut non-sparkling is the most popular - it's exciting to see the amazement of 'wow, honey-without-the-sweetness' expressions," Solomon added. "We ferment away all the honey sugars, so all you taste is the delicate nectar of flowers - which no one in the world is doing the way we are. It's a hit especially for people who want a smooth alternative to bitter grape tannins."
The tasting flight includes all four varieties, which all taste completely different from one another: Brut (dry) still and sparkling and Demi Sec (semi sweet) still and sparking. Guests who come with at least one partner, friend or co-worker can take advantage of the group discount.
Shipping is simplified by using the company's custom developed app, which facilitates international and U.S. shipping. Four options are available for domestic shipping: ground $20 flat case rate, plus three-day, two-day, and overnight at other prices.
Other items for sale include the company's Gourmand Prize-awarded book, "The Celebrated Story of Honey Wine," and traditional ancient berelé flasks from Ethiopia, used for drinking honey wine. Both are $10 each, although the book is available for complimentary e-book and audio downloads at DiscoverHoneyWine.org.
The 375-milliliter version costs $24, 750-ml is $39, and the limited-edition double magnum is $249. The sparkling versions are $49. A tasting flight is $12 per person. Bee d'Vine is also available globally through its website, beedvine.com.
For more information on the wines, to request media and trade samples, or to speak with Ayele Solomon, email 231234@email4pr.com or call 415-644-8607.