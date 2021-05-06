How ravens inspired Samantha Sheehan's Poe wines

For many, ravens symbolize doom and despair. To Napa winemaker Samantha Sheehan, whose Poe Wine receives rave reviews, they’re symbols of good luck.

“I grew up in Toluca Lake in Los Angeles, near a pond and golf course,” said Sheehan. “Universal Studios was in the hills on the far side, and I could see it from my upstairs bedroom window. Years before, they’d shot a movie called 'The Raven' and when it was finished, they let loose the wild birds from the film. Ravens are smart and the golf course with a pond was perfect for them. They’d roost in the willow tree outside my window and were interesting to watch.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

Years later while she was learning the winemaking business, she worked for Ferrington Vineyard in Anderson Valley. The ravens that lived there (supposedly released after filming “The Birds” in nearby Bodega) reminded her of home.

Not surprisingly, when she became a full-fledged winemaker in 2009, she named her wine Poe in honor of the author of the foreboding poem “The Raven.” The random numbers on the label are a tribute to Poe’s fascination with cryptology, which means solving codes.