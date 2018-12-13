The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County will hold a public gardening workshop, “How to Plan and Plant a Home Vineyard," on Saturday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a private vineyard in Yountville. The address will be given upon registration.
The workshop will be held at a new home vineyard planted in 2018. Learn the necessary planning steps, become familiar with a checklist of activities, methods for determining the proper rootstock, selection of wine grape varietals for specific locations and estimated yield calculations. Review the calendar timeline for planning, site preparation, initial planting and timing for the first harvest of a new home vineyard.
This workshop will be held under cover outdoors followed by a walk in the vineyard. There will be a 30-minute lunch break.
Space is limited. The cost is $5 per person. Fees are non-refundable and non-transferable unless class is cancelled. Register online at ucanr.edu/2019homevineyard. For additional information, call the UCCE office at 707-253-4221. Upvalley and American Canyon residents can call toll-free at 877-279-3065.