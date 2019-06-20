India is slowly making its presence felt on the global wine map. Over the past few years, I’ve had the opportunity to visit Nashik, home to some 20 wineries located north of Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra, which stretches along the Arabian Sea.
On a recent trip to India, though, I discovered another region, Akluj in the Solapur district, which has only one winery, Fratelli Vineyards. Why travel such a long distance to visit a single winery? Well, I couldn’t help noticing that at most of the restaurants and hotels I visited in various Indian cities, Fratelli loomed prominently on every wine menu.
I tasted Fratelli wines on my previous trips to India and had the pleasure of meeting the winery’s founder/director, Kapil Sekhri, in the summer of 2018 in Napa Valley at the launch of his J’Noon wines (a collaboration with Jean-Charles Boisset). The two J’Noon wines (red and white blends) and the sparkling JCB No.47 impressed me, so I was curious to know more about Akluj.
“Please come and visit us,” Sekhri graciously offered. So I took up his offer on my trip to India earlier this year.
Located south of Mumbai, the rural town of Akluj with a population of 40,000 is known more for sugar cane production than wine grapes. It was a lo-o-o-o-o-n-g six-hour drive heading south from Mumbai. After a few hours of speedy highways we arrived in the rural area of Akluj, bumpy country roads lined with sugar cane fields, pomegranate orchards and coconut groves.
My husband and I experienced a total immersion in local color: cows, goats, sheep and caravans of bullock carts weighed down by sugar cane bundles. Cow dung cakes dried in the sun around adobe style huts. A bustling market was in progress on dusty roadsides, and once our driver slowed down as a groom on a white horse and his colorful wedding procession passed by.
A few more twists and turns on country roads and we arrived at the idyllic grounds of Fratelli Vineyards — located in the Motewadi region of Akluj — which would not have been out of place on Napa’s Highway 29.
Fratelli’s 240 acres of vineyards are spread over Solapur district’s three regions — Garwad, Nimgaon and Motewadi — with the contemporary designed, state-of-the-art winery and the guesthouse located in Motewadi.
Fratelli was founded by the Delhi-based Sekhri family, founders of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure and Tinna Trades. Second-generation Kapil Sekhri discovered his love for wine on a vacation to Italy. While working in the family business, Sekhri hatched the idea of a winery in India when he met the Italian Secci family who introduced him to Tuscan winemaker Piero Masi. And so a brotherhood was formed giving birth to Fratelli Vineyards and Winery.
Sekhri coul have joined other wineries in the established region of Nashik, but he set his sight on Akluj. “It was just a volcanic barren land,” said Sekhri of the region, which is pretty dry in general and most certainly not known for wine grapegrowing.
The vintner embarked on this challenge in 2007 and brought Masi on board to initiate vineyard planting and head the winery as chief winemaker. With more than 50 vintages of winemaking to his credit, Masi was impressed by the region.
With a 200,000-case annual production, Fratelli stands as India’s second largest winery after Sula. Fratelli is distributed in more than 20 states in India and exported to several countries, among them UK, Japan, South Africa Australia, Denmark and Italy.
Fratelli’s first vintage was in 2010, and it now produces more than 20 different types of wines. They are affordable, approachable and easy to drink for an Indian consumer just getting acquainted with the wine culture. While most wines are $5 to $15, a few such as Sette is $30 and at the top of the line J’Noon white blend goes for $36 while J’Noon red blend is around $60.
It was mid-February — harvest time in the Indian wine region. So we had the opportunity to meet with Masi, who is always present during harvest while making other trips throughout the year from his home in Chianti.
While the whites were sleeping in tanks, the red grapes were still on the vine, ready for harvest in the following two weeks. Masi, accompanied by assistant winemaker Vrushal Kedari, walked us through a winery equipped with 70 large steel tanks and state-of-the-art bottling machine that can process 1,400 bottles per hour. The plan is to add another machine as wine production is expected to grow this year by 20-30 percent, Masi said.
As dusk was setting in, Masi and Kedari laid out an al fresco tasting in the intimate garden. Thanks to Masi’s European sensibilities, a thread of finesse and elegance runs through the Fratelli portfolio: wines are restrained with layers of complexity bringing together a fine balance of fruit, acidity and tannins.
Masi’s love for his homeland and its sangiovese grape is evident in many of the Fratelli wines. There’s the sangiovese blanco, rosé of sangiovese (which is also the main grape in the high-end Sette, a deep rich blend of sangiovese) and cabernet sauvignon, an homage to Super Tuscan blends. Call the latter Super Indian!
Aged for 18 months in new French oak barrels, the 2015 Sette was vibrant with strawberry and blackcurrant flavors layered with silky tannins, offering a memorable smooth finish — a wine that begs to be cellared.
We tasted a few 2018 vintages — a blend of Cabernet Franc and Shiraz, rich with a bouquet of black currant and wild blueberry layered with well-rounded tannins and a lingering finish. The Cabernet Franc brings a fruit component to the shiraz adding a pepperiness, Kedari noted. The deep-hued Cabernet Sauvignon was a well-knit wine with smooth tannins and the sangiovese was fruit- forward on the nose with layers of soft tannins on the palate.
We also sampled the new M/S wine, a collaboration between Masi and wine professional/global wine guru Steven Spurrier. The rosé of sangiovese was fragrant with rose petals; the Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc blend was deliciously ripe with fruit aromas balanced with crisp acidity; and the spicy/savory red blend of sangiovese, Cabernet Franc and Shiraz layered with delicious black currant notes. Sangiovese adds finesse, Cabernet Franc the body and Shiraz a slight jolt of pepperiness, Masi said.
All the cuttings came from France, said Masi, who was ambitious to plant 12 different varieties including Müller Thurgau, Gerwurztraminer and Cabernet Franc. I was delighted to taste a varietal bottling of the latter, a rarity in India.
“We are the only winery in India growing Cabernet Franc,” Masi said. And it’s doing well with the Indian consumers due its novelty, he added. The winemaker is assured that Solapur district’s different types of soils lend itself to planting German, Italian and French varieties.
Masi is impressed with the soil as it reminds him of the Chianti terroir. “There is no vigorous growth,” he said. “There are many minerals in the soil because of the plateaus, so we use less fertilizer.”
Masi was referring to the centuries old Deccan Plateau that stretches from the western to eastern part of central Indian and all the way to the southern end forming a triangle.
Kedari concurred: “There’s no soil here, its more like dirt because of erosion. The soil is less fertile and stresses the vine giving it more quality. That’s what appealed to Piero.”
The bolt of razor-sharp minerality came through in the white wines that sparkle with a Bollywood pizzazz. There’s a seductive freshness and alluring acidity to Fratelli whites from Chardonnay to Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc. Masi goes a step further and adds a splash of Muller Thurgau and gewurztraminer to the Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay for the aromatic component.
So what are the challenges making wine in India?
“Vines are growing 12 months because of tropical climate,” Masi said. ”There’s no dormancy and the vines keep producing and that’s a challenge as a winemaker.”
But there’s more when the finished product is shipped from the winery to consumers. Road conditions and transportation in hot weather pose a challenge, plus many retailers are not familiar with handling of wine storage and display.
But Fratelli is focused on producing impressive wines that showcase the wine growing capacity of Akluj. The winery is now introducing wine tourism to enophiles in India with a four-suite guesthouse at the winery (where we stayed) complete with a spacious lounge, dining area and open kitchen.
On a couple of occasions, we witnessed Masi whipping up Italian dishes in the kitchen side by side the winery’s chef busy with his box of spices preparing mild curries to be savored with the Fratelli family of wines. No wonder Fratelli wines are such an intriguing blend of flavors, colors and textures.