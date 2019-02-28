Ryan Landis, a principal with Polsinelli law firm with offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto and Los Angeles, will hold a complimentary meeting discussing California’s Proposition 65 new Internet regulations from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on March 11 at the Deerfield Ranch Winery, 10200 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood.
Landis will discuss the recent wave of notices of violation or “Threatened Violation” under California's Safe Drinking Harbor and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 ("Prop. 65"). The notices claim that multiple companies, mostly wine distributors and online retailers, have sold alcoholic beverages into California without a clear and reasonable Prop 65 warning being posted on the online product page or at the online point of sale.
Even those companies that opted-in to a prior Prop. 65 Consent Judgment re alcohol sales may not be covered against the new enforcement actions targeting internet sales.
Landis will discuss how the new “safe harbor” warnings provide compliance measures for companies to avoid getting hit with a Prop. 65 enforcement action. He will also take questions at the end of the workshop.
Seating is limited. Wine and hor d'oeuvres following the event. Please RSVP to Ryan Landis at rlandis@polsinelli.com or Michelle Moya at mmoya@polsinelli.com to attend this event.