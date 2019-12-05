Here on the Central Coast, we've known for years that Paso Robles is a go-to spot for wine.
Now another national publication has discovered the charms of our area: National Geographic recently profiled Paso Robles, calling the North County city "California's next great wine destination."
"Gastronomic trailblazers are turning the scenic town into a laid-back alternative for alfresco wine tastings, gin sipping and craft beer flights," National Geographic writer Danielle Bernabe writes. "Here, a mix of tradition and experimentation breeds a community of mavericks."
The magazine mentions the sheer growth of Paso Robles wineries in the last 20 years as well as the area's burgeoning craft beer and distillery scenes, namedropping Re:Find Handcrafted Spirits, Calwise Spirits Co. and BarrelHouse Brewing Co.
Kevin Jussila, owner and winemaker at kukkula, told National Geographic that Paso Robles "is attracting talent from all over the world," adding that the region has "a bit of a rebel attitude."
The National Geographic article also recommends Margarita Adventures for "agritourism activities" such as ziplining and kayaking, and suggests some places for prospective visitors to stay, including Allegretto Vineyard Resort, The Piccolo and Alta Colina.