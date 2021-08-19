Italian Lessons: Mia Carta: not just another tasting room in Napa

Modern technology adds to the comfort and wellbeing of guests, with the interior air filtration system that passes through both HEPA and a UV sanitizer. The Crysalli water system is another area of sustainability, supplying both sparkling and still water without having to use disposable bottles.

What immediately catches the eye in the tasting lounge is “Millie,” sitting centerstage. Millie, a vintage Piaggio “Ape del Vino” (wine bee), was born in the 1970s on the streets of Italy and retrofitted as a mobile bar, able to serve wine on tap at special events. Millie will soon be “on-call” for activities beyond the lounge.

The vintners

What strikes me about the vintners in the group is their genuine support of one another. Having had the opportunity to meet most of the participants in the past, I realized that this was a special group of collaborators.

On a visit to Mia Carta, I’d be tasting the wine of one of the group and they were making sure to tell me about another friend they had that also made amazing wine, and an introduction would be made.

The tasting lounge itself may be new, but the friendships are not. What you can’t help but notice when you get these folks together is the spirit of community they share.