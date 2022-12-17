James Conaway: No fly pie

The simple question of who pays for California’s firefighting, and when and how, remains… elusive. Also scary, it seems, for anyone with links to Cal Fire.

“I have my own opinions,” says a retired Cal Fire employee in Napa County who insists that his name not be used. “But I don’t like the way this conversation’s going.”

Likewise, a member of the Cal Fire Firefighters’ Local 2881 also insists that his name not be used: “I’m not allowed the answer questions about that.”

A retired U.S. Forest Service employee with much knowledge of air attacks on California fires is afraid his present “lifestyle” will be disrupted if he says any-thing publicly about Cal Fire and is then identified.

I asked why Cal Fire ultimately rejected Angwin’s request in helping finance a helicopter to fly on small fires quickly. Because if they did, he said, they would have to do that for every county in California.

But folks in Napa offered to pay much of the cost, which is unique. So I ask the same question of unit commander of the Lake, Napa and Sonoma office of Cal Fire, Mike Marcucci. “We’ll get right back to you on that,” he says.

When he doesn’t, I call again. “We’re still working on it,” he says.

Weeks go by and I still haven’t heard from him. I try calling him again but this time my call goes straight to his answering service.

Soon after, I find a call not from Marcucci but from an underling who leaves me a message. They’re still working on it, he says, and that’s the last I hear from any-body.

As a journalist I’ve dealt with bureaucracies in Washington, DC and in Napa. Cal Fire feels different.

What sort of organization goes out of its way to keep public enquiry at bay, and is ruled by executives jealous of their seniority, intolerant of new ideas and reluctant to tighten their own belts?

Corporate behavior already poses enormous problems for the preservation of daily life across America, where they have inordinate power over communities that have no say in in how they are run and what they do?

Little Napa Valley is the prime example. Quality small farming, and the perpetuation of an ideal recognized by the establishment of the Ag Preserve half a century ago, should be Napa’s legacy. Now apparently Cal Fire has unofficially joined the ranks of the corporate elite with which Napa’s citizens must deal on a daily basis.

The only way to change this, seems to me, is from the very top. So, Gov. Newsom, want to try to get to the bottom of this?